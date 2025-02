When the dust settles from this long war and extended nightmare that began 500 days ago, it is this photo that will forever remind us of the tragedy and trauma of this period in our history. The fear and pain in this photo will never heal…much like we’ve never really healed from the fear and pain etched in a hauntingly similar photo from another traumatic period in our history.

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.