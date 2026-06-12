Have You Found Your Mission?

It was a shocking failure.

Just a few days before entering the Land of Israel, a group of 12 spies is sent to survey the land and prepare for the upcoming invasion.

God endorses their mission. Moses endorses their mission. The people want this mission.

They choose the spies carefully; they are both leaders and courageous men.

When the spies return from Israel, they give a positive description of the land. But then their tone changes; they share their fear with the people and offer the assessment that it would be impossible for the Israelites to conquer the land.

The spies had betrayed their mission. They were no longer gathering intelligence for a future invasion. As Rabbi Isaac Arama explains, “they removed themselves from the category of spies and entered the category of advisers.” In doing so, they defied God and Moses. Their words inspired the people to rebel and declare that they “should choose a new leader and go back to Egypt.”

Because of this sin, the Jews would have to spend another 40 years in the desert.

But why did the spies fail?

Various commentaries offer theories. The Talmud says that from the beginning, the Israelites had misjudged the spies’ character; their very names indicate the sins they were about to commit.

Rashi disagrees and says that before the mission the spies were righteous men. The Maharal adds that what went wrong was that the spies were the emissaries of an unworthy nation. Sadly, the spies took on the qualities of those who sent them and became cowardly.

The Zohar also suggests that these leaders, despite their stature, fell victim to their own biases. The Zohar explains: “Their thought was: ‘If the Israelites enter the Land, we will lose our positions of authority, and Moses will choose other heads to replace us. We have attained status as leaders in the wilderness, but when they reach the Land, we will no longer have that privilege.”

This idea is quite radical. The Zohar asserts that these outstanding leaders were tainted with bias. It reminds us to recognize that self-interest can lead astray even the most exceptional of people.

The Sefat Emet offers another possibility: The spies lost sight of their own responsibilities. Instead of being devoted to the mandate God set out for them, the spies brought their own agenda. And that is why the mission failed: They didn’t go as God’s emissaries.

The Sefat Emet constantly revisits the failed mission of the spies in his commentary because he believes it has universal relevance. Being sent on a divine mission is not unique to a handful of characters in the Tanakh. Every single person is one of God’s emissaries. He writes that his teacher and grandfather, the Chiddushei HaRim, “was accustomed to saying that even a person who fulfills the commandments of his Creator, (Who sent this person’s soul into this world in order to do His will,) is certainly called an ’emissary of a mitzvah.’”

We all have a divine mission as well.

This is a concept known as shlichut, the belief that every person is sent to earth with a particular mission.

Shlichut sits at the center of the Jewish soul.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, whose Yartzeit is next Thursday, brought the idea of shlichut to the forefront of world Jewry. In one lecture, he explained how shlichut is a universal concept:

“In truth, everyone is an emissary (shaliach) of the Holy One, blessed be He.

“This applies to the Jewish people, for every Jew is God’s emissary to make a dwelling place for Him in the lower world through the fulfillment of the 613 commandments of the Torah. It also applies to the nations of the world, who, through the observance of the Seven Noahide Commandments fulfill God’s mission in the realization of the purpose of creation, ‘He formed it to be inhabited’ (Isaiah 45:18).

“Indeed, this extends even to the rest of creation—animals, plants, and inanimate matter—for they too have a mission in bringing honor to their Creator, as the Sages taught: ‘Everything that the Holy One, blessed be He, created in His world, He created only for His glory.’”

Every living being exists in order to usher the divine presence into this mundane world, and every soul descends from on high to be God’s divine emissary.

Every living being exists in order to usher the divine presence into this mundane world, and every soul descends from on high to be God’s divine emissary.

Shlichut is the very blueprint of creation.

Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik offers a slightly different version of shlichut. Man is created in the image of God. This similarity drives man’s mission; being created in the image of God makes man both uniquely qualified to be God’s emissary, as well as expected to be His partner on earth.

Rabbi Soloveitchik shares an idea from Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, that each person carries a unique mission for their place and time:

“The fact that someone lives at a specific time, in a special era, and in a defined place, and was not born in a different era and under different circumstances, can only be understood if we accept the very idea of man’s mission. Divine Providence knows where and how the individual with his shortcomings and the powers of the soul stored within him can fulfill his mission, under what circumstances and conditions, and in what society it will be within man’s power to fulfill his mission.”

We are born with our mission.

Shlichut may sound like mysticism, but it is also a profound psychological need.

Henry David Thoreau noted that “the mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” Even if every physical need is attended to, without any sense of purpose we begin to disintegrate. The emptiness inside leads to the pursuit of materialism. When that turns out to be hollow, we reach for something else, and for something else again. The addictions and anxieties of modern life are what happens when we fail to search for meaning.

The addictions and anxieties of modern life are what happens when we fail to search for meaning.

And that is why we cannot live without the pursuit of meaning. Victor Frankl championed logotherapy, a theory of human psychology that focuses on helping one find purpose.

Life demands that we find meaning. As he put it, “each situation in life represents a challenge to man and presents a problem for him to solve … Ultimately, man should not ask what the meaning of his life is, but rather he must recognize that it is he who is asked.”

Meaning is transformative. With it, even the most difficult moments are bearable. Frankl would often quote the phrase “those who have a ‘why’ to live, can bear with almost any ‘how.’”

These few words are incredibly powerful. Hersh Goldberg-Polin z”l carried Frankl’s words into the tunnels of Gaza and shared them with his fellow hostages. In the darkest imaginable circumstances, this sense of mission gave people the strength to endure.

Such is the power of accepting one’s shlichut, and living a life driven by purpose.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe inspired thousands of people to become shluchim, emissaries of Chabad, and move to communities around the world. He inspired many more to find their shlichut as well, including the former Chief Rabbi of England, Jonathan Sacks.

Sacks met the Rebbe first as a university student. After posing a series of theological questions to the Rebbe, the Rebbe turned the tables on Sacks and began asking him questions. He wanted to know why Sacks wasn’t doing more to inspire others and challenged him to do so.

In Jan. 1978, after Sacks had spent some time studying in Yeshiva, he visited the Rebbe again. Sacks planned to return to school to study for a career. He wanted advice on which of three competing career paths—academia, economics or law—he should pursue.

Sacks describes the Rebbe’s response:

“My friends in Lubavitch told me exactly what to do. You put your question in writing, you give the Rebbe options; one, two, three, and the Rebbe will tell you, the one or two or three … I went in to the private audience not knowing what the Rebbe would answer: would it be one, would it be two, would it be three? The Rebbe looked at me and he went through the list; not one, not two, not three.

“I thought, ‘Hang on, this is against the rules!’

The Rebbe did not give me time to reply. He told me Anglo-Jewry was short of rabbis, and therefore he said to me, ‘You must train rabbis.’ He specified Jews College, where rabbis were trained in Britain. And then he said, you yourself must become a congregational rabbi, so that your students will come and they will hear you give … sermons and they will learn. He said you say you will train rabbis and you will become a rabbi. Well, I was a little ‘farblonget’, but if the Rebbe says do it, I did it. I gave up my three ambitions.”

It is a sobering thought to consider that without that meeting Rabbi Sacks might have been a barrister.

Luckily, the Rebbe saw in Sacks something Sacks hadn’t yet seen in himself, and helped Rabbi Sacks find his mission. We are blessed that he transformed Anglo-Jewry and inspired millions of people around the world with his books, lectures and writing.

Rabbi Sacks had his mission. But so do all of us—something only we can do, in this place, at this time. And the challenge we must answer is: Have you found your mission?