Small Eyes – A poem for Parsha Sh’lach

Sh’lach — send (Numbers 13:1–15:41)

God told Moses to send scouts

to the promised land.

So they knew where it was

this whole time.

They came back like grasshoppers –

not hopping, but small.

The words they said were an evil report.

They almost died of stones.

Egypt started looking pretty good

to the complainers.

This led to the forty-year delay.

They walked and walked until they were dead.

Except for their children who were

now approaching forty years old.

Hardly children anymore.

Except for Moses and Caleb and Joshua –

the oldest of men, the ones who said

we could eat that fruit now, if we want.

We could be dousing our manna

in fig-honey, if we want.

No one thought to say, during the walking,

you know, it’s just over there.

Unclear if there really were giants

and fallen angels and Canaanites galore

or if their eyes were just

too small.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net