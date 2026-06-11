fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Small Eyes – A poem for Parsha Sh’lach

So they knew where it was this whole time...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

June 11, 2026

Sh’lach — send (Numbers 13:1–15:41)

God told Moses to send scouts
to the promised land.

So they knew where it was
this whole time.

They came back like grasshoppers –
not hopping, but small.

The words they said were an evil report.
They almost died of stones.

Egypt started looking pretty good
to the complainers.

This led to the forty-year delay.
They walked and walked until they were dead.

Except for their children who were
now approaching forty years old.

Hardly children anymore.
Except for Moses and Caleb and Joshua –

the oldest of men, the ones who said
we could eat that fruit now, if we want.

We could be dousing our manna
in fig-honey, if we want.

No one thought to say, during the walking,
you know, it’s just over there.

Unclear if there really were giants
and fallen angels and Canaanites galore

or if their eyes were just
too small.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Sushi Day Recipes with Marisa Baggett

June 11, 2026

Whether you’re a longtime sushi lover or a newbie to preparing this creative cuisine, Baggett’s recipes are a delicious way to mark the holiday.

What Antisemitism Requires of Us

June 10, 2026

The current Jewish debate cannot end with a choice between fighting antisemites and strengthening Jewish life. Both are necessary, but neither fully answers what this moment requires.

Is History Asking Too Much of Us?

June 10, 2026

The question for the Jewish people today is not merely whether we believe in the future but whether we are willing to become the kind of people that the future requires.

Rosner’s Domain | Can Israel’s Image Be Fixed?

June 10, 2026

Israelis view themselves as fighting for survival, just, fair, moral and brave, while the rest of the world sees something else entirely, viewing Israel as a country that has lost its brakes, destabilizing the order and running amok without justification.

Nothing to Fear but Fear

June 10, 2026

If I toss out a can of baked beans that expired one day earlier for fear of botulism, what do you think goes through my mind when it comes to bears, mountain lions, sharks and rattlesnakes?

The Many-States Solution

June 10, 2026

As we weigh the benefits and downsides of a potential two-state solution, the unguaranteed but plausible prospect of an unprecedented regional peace should be considered as part of that discussion.

What Can AI Do for Us?

June 10, 2026

The question is not whether Jewish communities will use AI; they already are. The question is whether we will adopt these tools passively, or shape them deliberately according to Jewish values, Jewish learning, and Jewish responsibility.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.