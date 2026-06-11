That brevity is basically the soul

of wit is partly why our Teacher Moses used

just five words to promote the goal

of healing Miriam his sister after she’d abused

the prophet for remarriage with a Cushite wife.

When he asked God in just five words to heal

his sibling for the words she’d cast with strife,

and His divine punishment of her to repeal,

God accepted this brief appeal, perhaps enjoying

the wordplay that’s implied in the very first

of five words that Moses said to God, employing

el, a word for “God” that echoes al, “do not,” and thus reversed

God’s sentence of his sister, in his appeal combining brevity

with compassion, wordplay which perhaps amused

Almighty God, enjoying Moses’ levity,

a Levite, after he had by Miriam been abused.

Levity is a word that resonates with Levite,

the Hebrew tribe to which Moses belonged,

a wordplay like el and na which has made me write

how Moses’ ensured that his sister’s punishment was not prolonged.

Num. 12:13 states:

וַיִּצְעַ֣ק מֹשֶׁ֔ה אֶל־יְהֹוָ֖ה לֵאמֹ֑ר אֵ֕ל נָ֛א רְפָ֥א נָ֖א לָֽהּ׃ {פ}

So Moses cried out to GOD, saying, “Al na, God, please, heal her!”

In “A Longer Look at Moses’ Very Short Prayer,”thetorah.com, Tsvi Novick writes:

https://www.thetorah.com/article/a-longer-look-at-moses-very-short-prayer

According to the Masoretic Text and all ancient witnesses, the first word of the prayer is אֵל (“God”). For over a century, however, many scholars have argued, in my view decisively, for revocalizing as אַל (“[let] not”), because the word נא generally occurs only after verbs and after the particles הנה “behold,” אם “if,” and אַל “let not.” Moses’ prayer would represent the only case in which the word נא occurs at the beginning of a sentence, or after a vocative….

Ordinarily, the phrase אַל נא “let not” negates a subsequent verb, but occasionally, as in the proposed revocalization of Numbers 12:13, the phrase occurs as a standalone sentence, as an initial interjection that opens a discourse. Here are two examples from Genesis.

1. After one of the angels urges Lot to flee to the hills lest he be caught up in the destruction of the cities of the plain, Lot objects:

וַיֹּאמֶר לוֹט אֲלֵהֶם אַל נָא אֲדֹנָי. Gen 19:18 Lot said to them: “Al na. no, my lords!”

He asks instead that a little town closer by be spared, so that he might flee there, and the angel consents.

2. After Esau politely refuses Jacob’s gift, Jacob pleads with Esau, rather, to accept the gift:

וַיֹּאמֶר יַעֲקֹב אַל נָא אִם נָא מָצָאתִי חֵן בְּעֵינֶיךָ וְלָקַחְתָּ מִנְחָתִי מִיָּדִי… Gen 33:10 But Jacob said, “Al na, No, I pray you; if you would do me this favor, accept from me this gift…”

Esau eventually gives in and accepts the gift.