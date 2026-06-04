Sing Songs, Raise Spirits – A poem for Parsha Beh’alotcha

Beh’alotcha — when you raise (Numbers 8:1–12:16)

I just returned from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

where I was surrounded by a choir of angels

whose only purpose was to raise their voices

until we were all floating on each other’s breath.

Love was in the air, and our eyes, and in the

selection of musical notes, strung together

which we jotted down in our electronic devices

to bring back to our own communities

with hope we could raise them up a little, too.

This is what I have been entrusted with –

sing songs, raise spirits. I told them once,

the people in Newhall, we’re not here to

show you what we can do, but rather to show

you what you can do. They laughed and continued

to pay me, but the mission continues –

sing songs, raise spirits. This is what we did

for three nights in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

where the mosquitoes are larger than life

the weather changes between every step

and the woman who wrote Miriam’s Song’s

spirit still raises us all high above the rooftops

and trees and sky. We are the fabric of the universe

praying to fix the broken, just like Moses did

for his sister. The true work is in the lifting.

When we raise, we illuminate.

When we sing, we pray

so many times.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net