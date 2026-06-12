Artificial Everything: The More AI Grows, the Blander it Becomes

It is replacing jobs, human companions and even the need to think. It is disrupting life like nothing ever has. We’ve all read the apocalyptic takes on Artificial Intelligence.

But I came across a new take recently I hadn’t thought of– creeping blandness.

Here’s the best way I can describe it. When AI started, the content it accessed was 100 percent human, which means it included all the quirky, imaginative, non-linear traits that comprise the human spirit.

But as AI grows, and more and more of its content is AI generated, this human spirit evaporates.

Researchers at Oxford and Cambridge call this Model Collapse: “AI companies scrape the internet to train the next generation of models,” an expert on X writes. “Which means the next generation of AI is being trained on the output of the current generation. Each cycle loses information. Not randomly. It loses the rarest, most unusual, most creative parts first. The researchers call these the ‘tails of the distribution.’ The weird ideas. The unexpected perspectives. The things that made the internet feel human. Those disappear first.”

What remains?

The safe. The expected. The bland.

That’s scary because it feels so true.

Indeed the internet is filled with AI-generated content. As a result, the expert writes, “ChatGPT feels dumber than it used to. Your prompts that worked six months ago produce worse results now. The writing sounds flatter. The ideas sound safer. The internet itself feels like it is shrinking. Every article reads the same. Every email sounds the same. Every answer sounds like it was written by the same voice. You thought it was you. It is not you.”

This may be an overheated take, but there’s more than a kernel of truth to the notion that AI that depends on AI creates more AI which creates more blandness.

We would be fortunate if this creeping blandness forces us to reclaim the quirky and unpredictable human spirit, from a time only a few years ago when we knew that every word, every book, every poem, every song, every speech, every joke, was created by a human.

Machines, no matter how hard they try, are not special. What makes humans special is our weaknesses, our flaws, our insecurities, our madness, our folly, our ability to shock.

The geniuses in Silicon Valley who created AI created only the technology. They didn’t create any content. That was created only by humans. Did the geniuses forget that one day, their sublime technology would recycle itself and overwhelm human content?

There’s something about AI that always sounded too good to be true. But because of its many upsides— improving health care, maximizing efficiency and productivity, finding solutions to global problems like climate change, and so on—we’ve tended to downplay things like freshness and originality. If AI can plan our vacations and write our contracts and our college essays, who cares about blandness?

I do.

Who wants to live in a world where the only content is AI recycled from AI?

Only humans can create things from scratch. Machines are brilliant at taking that “scratch” and running with it, but they’re useless in front of a blank page.

Things that are created from scratch are things that feel most alive because they come from the mystery of the human imagination. Machines have no mystery. They have no soul. If their content gravitates to the bland, as is happening now, they don’t see a red flag.

Maybe that will be our edge over the machines: We don’t like bland.