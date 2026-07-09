Print Issue: Remember Who You Are | July 10, 2026
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Geller Is Still Making History
First of three parts
Hebrew University-UCLA Exchange, New Staff at BJE, Repair the World Volunteer Day
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Arab Citizens of Israel: Between Integration and Separation
Arab citizens are an integral part of Israeli society. They serve as physicians, nurses, lawyers, engineers, pharmacists, entrepreneurs, professors and judges.
‘Floaters’ Brings the Joy and Heart of Jewish Summer Camp to the Big Screen
“The Floaters” opens at Laemmle locations in West L.A. and Encino on July 17.
Alan Rothenberg Brought the World Cup to America in 1994. Now He’s Bringing Soccer’s Jewish History to L.A.
The man behind the 1994 FIFA World Cup is chairing The Beautiful Game: The Untold Story as the Holocaust Museum L.A.’s Goldrich Cultural Center prepares to open in mid-August.
More Than a Game: How the Equalizer Is Bridging Israel’s Divides One Child at a Time
Through The Equalizer (Sha’ar Shivion), children from Jewish, Arab, Druze, Bedouin, religious and secular communities meet through soccer – not only to compete, but also to build friendships and break down barriers that often keep their communities apart.
NYBD & Bakery in Mar Vista Features Hamantaschen?
It’s important to the owners, Lenny and Adaeze Rosenberg – and the neighborhood – to stay true to its longtime recipes.
A Ka’ak By Any Other Name
A symbol of hospitality, families bake batches for holidays, family celebrations and visits with friends and relatives.
Table for Five: Matot-Masei
Keeping Your Word
From Roadmap to Reality: UCLA Must Move Beyond Aspirational Commitments in Combating Antisemitism
UCLA has an opportunity to become a national model for confronting antisemitism through principled leadership, transparent accountability, and meaningful action.
Emanuel Gives Israel Some Love Tough Rather Than Tough Love
I can imagine many Israelis rolling their eyes: OK, where’s he going with this? When is he telling us what he really came here to say?
The Story That Never Goes Away
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, can’t stop speaking about her pain and the public love her body cannot always receive. She talks to the Journal about her son’s legacy and her new book.
Remembering Who You Are
An Open Letter to My Fellow Jews on Peoplehood, Memory and Israel
Rosner’s Domain | A Dime-Store Abe: The Karhi Crisis
This week’s “Constitutional Crisis” is typical of the way the government operates. It issues a statement, or a tweet and then walks it back. Oops, we did not mean it. Or rather, we did, but we also meant to deny that we did.
“Believe All Women” Should Not Be Political
Moral consistency is not a Republican value or a Democratic value. It is an American value.
Why Can’t We Be Friends?
If we want to see a less polarized society, both internally and beyond, we must emphatically reject the idea that political alignment is the predominant commonality for friendship.
Ruth-less, the Enigma of a Name
Jews spoke in two voices about Ruth, a kind of national schizophrenia, one with joyous chanting on Shavuos as the Book of Ruth was read; the other, removing her name from the chain-link of repeated names throughout the generations.
Honoring My Father: Saying Kaddish with Men
Saying kaddish every day tested my faith and commitment. It made me realize that there is no room for excuses. It taught me how to show up. It taught me that my voice can be heard, even when not expected.
The Life and Times of Zeda Max – Part 3
A manufacturer of olives, pasta and tomato sauce, agreed to give my grandfather a job.
The ‘Citation Cascade’ Targeting Israel — and How It Shapes Public Perception
Accountability worthy of a democratic society begins with evidentiary discipline: corroboration, transparency, context and standards proportional to the gravity of the accusation.