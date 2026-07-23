|
Moment in Time: Tisha B’Av – A Time to Comfort
Hakol Shalom, All Is Shalom
This is the transcript of the speech Rabbi Dr. Bradley Shavit Artson gave at the 2026 AJU Gala on May 19, 2026.
A Slice of Aussie Heaven for the Jewish Day of Love
A classic Australian dessert chocolate coconut slice features a rich, dense, fudgy chocolate base packed with dried coconut, finished with a thick cocoa frosting and generously dusted with even more coconut.
Recipes that Celebrate Love for Tu b’Av
This roundup has recipes from two matchmakers: one is perfect for a special date night, the other is the perfect representative of lasting love.
Table for Five: Va’etchanan
Secret Sauce
The Haredi Soldiers Caught Between Faith, Family and Country
For decades, the question of Haredi enlistment has remained one of Israel’s most sensitive and unresolved conflicts.
Why Are Jews Not Suing Mamdani for Slander and Defamation?
At the very least, the case would provide a global stage to debunk the genocide lie that is devastating world Jewry.
The Empty Plaza and the Eternal Bond
This Tisha b’Av, as we mourn over the Temple once more, it is an occasion to consider what resonance the remnants of the Temple structure hold for us today.
Rosner’s Domain | A Leftist (Not) by Choice?
Coalition supporters want to define Eisenkot as a leftist because leftist is a title most Israelis do not want their Prime Minister to hold. But this definition has inherent limitations.
Love for the Sake of Love: A Lesson from Tisha b’Av
Last week, I moderated a panel of interfaith leaders fighting antisemtism and supporting Israel as part of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council’s conference.
Life, Love and Tisha b’Av
As if life needed one more complication, my anniversary with life, my birthday, usually falls somewhere inside the Three Weeks, that narrow corridor of Jewish time when celebration starts to feel suspicious.
Accidental Pilgrim: My Moroccan Adventure
Does Morocco have genuine warmth toward Jews, or is it a way to reignite lucrative Jewish tourism? Does it even matter?
Hitting New Lows
Jews, it seems, can’t stop hitting new lows.
What the Changing Narrative Around Israel Reveals About the Fragmentation of the West
Anti-Israelism has become a kind of cultural and political loyalty test that has almost nothing to do with the actual policy questions at stake. If the postwar liberal order is fragmenting, the story of Israel is a symptom of that fragmentation, not its cause.
Echoes of Oct. 7 in ‘The Odyssey’
The film reminded me that an ancient poet could write about massacres but also about moral courage, while terrorists who dream of killing Jews can only think of going right to the massacre.
Censoring Global Jewry
This tale of censorship is bad for books and portends a death knell for literature.
Israel Bonds Holds LA Events, 2026 Milken Scholars Include Local Jewish Students
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Rabbis of LA | Being a Pioneer Is Not a Smooth Path
Second of three parts
Mili Avital Never Let Hollywood Rewrite Her Script
She believes artists have an obligation not only to entertain but also to tell stories that preserve humanity when politics often fails.
Why JD Vance Awkwardly Dances Around Israel
Vance is aware of the truth, but he has no reason to say so if it won’t help him politically.
Rahm Emanuel and the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism
Rahm Emanuel’s recent speech at Tel Aviv University proves that the IHRA definition does not silence Israel’s critics.