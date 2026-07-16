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Jewish Journal

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A Moment in Time: On Sabbatical

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

July 15, 2026

Dear all,

For my moment in time this week, I offer a short video highlighting my Sabbatical at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem! Looking forward to sharing perspectives when I return!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

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