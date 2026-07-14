Bar-Ilan University and Sheba Medical Center Joining Forces for Biotech Innovation Institute With $120 Million Investment

Bar-Ilan University and Sheba Medical Center have announced that they are teaming up to establish a joint research institute that focuses on biotech. This $120 million investment is modeled after the American NIH, and it will accelerate the timeline from lab discovery to clinical treatment. The institute will research cancer, 3D organ printing, AI diagnostics, robotics, and microbiome science, and be located in Sheba’s Health Tech Valley (HTV), a health, innovation, and technology campus in Ramat Gan that’s less than one kilometer from Bar-Ilan.

“This will be Israel’s first fully integrated healthcare ecosystem, where investors, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists can really accelerate discovery to bedside,” said Jessica Feldan, CEO of the American Friends of Bar-Ilan University. “It usually takes 10 to 15 years, but this will be an incubator to hit much faster.”

According to Feldan, health innovation is going to be the next big thing that puts Israel on the map.

“It will bring in investments, create jobs, and save lives worldwide.” – Jessica Feldan

“When you look at the hi-tech sector, it generated one-fifth of the country’s GDP and half of its economic growth,” she said. “The next thing Israel needs to do is take it one step further and create a new economic engine around ‘health nation.’ There will be all these new collaborations in the health-tech industry, and we will be seen as a leader in it. It will bring in investments, create jobs, and save lives worldwide.”

Karen Berman, CEO of American Friends of Sheba Medical Center, said that Sheba, which is the largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East – as well as the seventh best hospital in the world according to Newsweek – makes an impact not just in Israel, but everywhere.

“The medical innovation coming out of Israel, and in particular Sheba, is changing the world. The work Sheba does doesn’t stay at Sheba.”

The center, which has not yet been built, is going to feature 15 laboratories, including prototype and innovation labs for taking product to industry.

“The entire campus is designed to create ‘the human bump factor,’” said Feldan, who noted that Bar-Ilan has 70 research institutes, 800 researchers, and over 22,000 students. “Spontaneous collaboration leads to breakthrough ideas. It’s a one-of-a-kind space to foster this whole new industry we are spawning.”

Along with engaging in this groundbreaking work, another advantage is that Bar-Ilan students can gain experience at the medical center – like they are already doing, but on a bigger scale.

“Unlike in the United States, the medical schools don’t have their own hospitals,” said Berman. “Sheba is fortunate to work with a lot of medical schools, and Bar-Ilan is excellent. You can leverage the expertise of both institutions.”

As part of the project, Bar-Ilan, which has an international reputation as academic leaders because of its influential research in medicine and life sciences, engineering, AI, chemistry, physics, data science, and bioinformatics, is committing to the next generation: The center will be home to a youth university, where high school students can learn advanced science and math.

“They will be the leaders in science and technology,” said Feldan. “We will use the space to help kids who don’t have great science and math classes afforded to them in high school. We feel it’s good for the country. Bringing young adults into this ecosystem is only going to help Israel in the future.”

While Sheba and Bar-Ilan have been collaborating for years, this new Institute will only amplify their work together – and impact Israel’s image around the globe.

“Engaging with Israel has been complicated in the past few years,” said Berman. “This shows that Israel is creating innovation and technology the world needs, and we are creating it to benefit everyone.”