The Young Investors Redefining What It Means to Support Israel

Across living rooms and boardrooms, a quiet but powerful movement is growing, one built on shared values, collective responsibility, and an unshakable commitment to Israel’s future. Israel Bonds, the organization that has mobilized diaspora investment in the State of Israel for 75 years, is building a community among a new generation of pro-Israel professionals in Los Angeles.

Two recent gatherings offer a window into that community, and into why more investors than ever are choosing to put their money where their values are.

On June 9, Israel Bonds Prime Minister’s Club and Platinum Society investors gathered for an intimate evening with David Brog, Executive Director of the Maccabee Task Force, whose organization works directly on college campuses to counter rising antisemitism and build the next generation of pro-Israel advocates.

Brog delivered a compelling overview of the current landscape at American universities, one marked by increasing hostility toward Jewish students and faculty, sparking a thoughtful discussion about the most effective ways to motivate tomorrow’s leaders on issues relating to Israel.

Also addressing the group was Stuart Garawitz, Vice President of National Sales at Israel Bonds. Garawitz drew a direct line between investment and advocacy, explaining how Israel Bonds serves as a powerful tool to help strengthen the Jewish State. Every bond purchased, he noted, is a direct statement of confidence in Israel’s economy and its people.

Garawitz also highlighted the organization’s remarkable growth in recent years, including the over $7.7 billion worldwide secured for Israel since October 7, 2023.

Less than a week later, on June 22nd, Israel Bonds convened a different but equally energized gathering.

Platinum Atid, Israel Bonds’ investor program for professionals under 60 investing at the $100,000 level, has launched a new monthly format for its investor gatherings. Called the Atid Exchange, the reimagined series will feature presentations and roundtable Q&A discussions grounded in relevant business topics facing the community.

The program chair, Lior Yehuda, introduced the new format to the group, framing it as an evolution designed to create lasting professional connections among like-minded, cause-driven investors.

The inaugural Atid Exchange featured a presentation by Ariel Torbati, founder and manager at Canon Capital, a fund-to-fund venture capital firm. Torbati shared specific insights on the steadily growing Israeli venture market, an ecosystem that continues to punch well above its weight on the global stage.

The Platinum Atid program now counts more than 70 members, a testament to Israel Bonds’ growing reach among younger, professionally active investors who are looking for more than just a return; they are also seeking a community.

These events reflect a new generation of Jewish professionals who understand that supporting Israel is an active, ongoing commitment that takes many forms, including conversation, advocacy and investment.