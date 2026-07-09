Shoah, the Hebrew word defining the horrendous devastation

caused by the Nazis’ holocaustic mania

is derived from verse one fifteen in Zephaniah,

now used throughout the universe without translation.

What he called “yom shoah umeshoah, “day of calamity

and devastation,” occurred in a war against the Jews,

during which about six million their lives would lose,

their murder not prevented by true Christian amity.

The calamity occurred because the Jews weren’t saved by friends,

but three years after peace was made Jews managed to obtain

a homeland, in which many of them live again,

as promised in the verse with which Zephaniah’s small book ends.

Though threatened by their genocidal enemies, Jews live

regathered where Zephaniah long ago had prophesied,

by God supported and with the United States allied,

still fighting feral foes and feeble lies few can forgive.

Amazingly the word appears

in psalm thirty-five, verse eight,

read to leaders of the first congress of

the United States, and united

on September 7, 1776, these leaders,

not with hate

but by the Hebrew Bible whose translated words

their unity invited.

Zephaniah 1:15 states:

י֥וֹם עֶבְרָ֖ה הַיּ֣וֹם הַה֑וּא י֧וֹם צָרָ֣ה וּמְצוּקָ֗ה י֤וֹם שֹׁאָה֙ וּמְשׁוֹאָ֔ה י֥וֹם חֹ֙שֶׁךְ֙ וַאֲפֵלָ֔ה י֥וֹם עָנָ֖ן וַעֲרָפֶֽל׃

That day shall be a day of wrath,

A day of trouble and distress,

A day of calamity and desolation,

A day of darkness and deep gloom,

A day of densest clouds,

Zephaniah 3:20 reads:

בָּעֵ֤ת הַהִיא֙ אָבִ֣יא אֶתְכֶ֔ם וּבָעֵ֖ת קַבְּצִ֣י אֶתְכֶ֑ם כִּֽי־אֶתֵּ֨ן אֶתְכֶ֜ם לְשֵׁ֣ם וְלִתְהִלָּ֗ה בְּכֹל֙ עַמֵּ֣י הָאָ֔רֶץ בְּשׁוּבִ֧י אֶת־שְׁבוּתֵיכֶ֛ם לְעֵינֵיכֶ֖ם אָמַ֥ר יְהֹוָֽה׃

At that time I will gather you, And at [that] time I will bring you [home], for I will make you renowned and famous Among all the peoples on earth, when I restore your fortunes Before their very eyes, said God.

I recalled this poem on 7/3/26, after learning that the word Shoah appears in a psalm that Samuel Adams chose to be read on September 7, 1774, in the first Congressional prayer, recited in Carpenters Hall, Philadephia. Ps. 35:8:

וְרִשְׁתּוֹ אֲשֶׁר-טָמַן תִּלְכְּדוֹ; בְּשׁוֹאָה, יִפָּל-בָּהּ. 8 Let destruction come upon him unawares; and let his net that he hath hid catch himself; with destruction let him fall therein.

On September 6, 1774, the second day of what would become known as the First Continental Congress, Thomas Cushing of Massachusetts moved that the group’s daily meeting be opened with prayer. Formal objections to Cushing’s proposal came from John Jay, one of the most devout and theological orthodox members in Carpenter’s Hall that day, and his fellow Anglican John Rutledge of South Carolina. These men argued that such a prayer, “as proper as the act would be,” would do more to divide the members of Congress than to unite them. Adams later described a room full of “some Episcopalians, some Quakers, some Anabaptists, some Presbyterians and some Congregationalists.” How could they agree on the proper method of prayer? Would they be willing to listen to a prayer from a clergyman who did not share their denominational affiliation?

The problem was solved quickly when Boston’s Samuel Adams, a Congregationalist with a decidedly evangelical bent, supported Cushing’s motion, declaring, “I am no bigot. I can hear a prayer from a man of piety and virtue, who is at the same time a friend of his country.” He even suggested the right man for the job. “I am a stranger in Philadelphia,” Adams said, “but I have heard that Mr. Duché, an Episcopal clergyman, be desired to render prayers to the Congress tomorrow morning.” The motion passed. Duché was appointed the first chaplain of the Continental Congress.

By the time of this historic gathering, patriotic Protestant clergy had nearly a decade of experience interpreting the Bible in ways that supported the political agenda of their fellow Whigs. Duché was no exception. Psalm 35 was a perfect passage for the moment: “Plead my cause, O LORD, with them that strive with me; fight against them that fight against me. Take hold of shield and buckler, and stand up for mine help. Draw out also the spear, and stop the way against them that persecute me…” In the King James Version, the Psalm was titled “The Lord the Avenger of His People.”

No wonder John Adams, writing to his wife Abigail, noted “It seemed as if Heaven had ordained that Psalm to be read on that morning.” Silas Deane, a representative from Connecticut, didn’t go as far as Adams with the providential musings, but could not ignore thinking about the scripture passage in light of the work of Congress. He claimed that Psalm 35 was “accidentally extremely Applicable”

The last verse of this poem points out the link between the way that the first congressional congress of the United States was celebrated— by an allusion to the word Shoah in Ps. 35:8, recalled in a public recitation by future leaders of the United States in Carpenters’ Hall, Philadelphia, on September 6, 1774, inspired by Sam Adams and Ben Franklin — and the establishment of the Jewish state of Israel on May 14, 1948, three years after the Shoah that led to destruction of six million Jews.

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.