All My Journeys — A poem for Parsha Matot-Masei

Matot-Masei — tribes / journeys (Numbers 30:2–36:13)

Like the ancient Israelites

I have encamped in many places.

It all started in New Jersey, but

I have no memory of the vows

that were said there. My tent moved

to Plantation, Florida, where

I almost lost track of all of my

ancestors. I remember the sky

exploding in 1976. We were nomads

and seen enough, we packed it all

and found ourselves in Syracuse, New York.

This was my mother’s promised land.

This is where her father and grandfather

slept on a stone. This is the place

she was told to go. The diaspora

called, and California became

my holy land. This was my wilderness.

This is where revelation happened

for me. I earned the right to put my feet

where I wanted, in California.

This is where I was given land and

forgot about the Canaanites who

lived on this hill before me.

I became the leader of my own tribe.

I made vows left and right.

I try to keep them all.

I’m as perfect

as any leader.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net