All My Journeys — A poem for Parsha Matot-Masei

Matot-Masei — tribes / journeys (Numbers 30:2–36:13)
Like the ancient Israelites
I have encamped in many places.
It all started in New Jersey, but
I have no memory of the vows
that were said there. My tent moved
to Plantation, Florida, where
I almost lost track of all of my
ancestors. I remember the sky
exploding in 1976. We were nomads
and seen enough, we packed it all
and found ourselves in Syracuse, New York.
This was my mother’s promised land.
This is where her father and grandfather
slept on a stone. This is the place
she was told to go. The diaspora
called, and California became
my holy land. This was my wilderness.
This is where revelation happened
for me. I earned the right to put my feet
where I wanted, in California.
This is where I was given land and
forgot about the Canaanites who
lived on this hill before me.
I became the leader of my own tribe.
I made vows left and right.
I try to keep them all.
I’m as perfect
as any leader.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net