Hebrew University-UCLA Exchange, New Staff at BJE, Repair the World Volunteer Day

In early June, UCLA hosted a research exchange bringing together 24 Jewish, Muslim and Druze educators from Israel’s Amal Educational Network, co-organized by Hebrew University Vice President Mona Khoury with Professor Ron Avi Astor of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. The week of scholarship, learning and networking showcased the ongoing UCLA–Hebrew University research project led by Khoury and Astor, which measures how the network’s schools build resilience and bridge cultural divides — “building peace through education” even during wartime.

Several new professionals are being welcomed at Builders of Jewish Education (BJE):

Biance Broomland, who is joining BJE as director of teaching and leadership. She’s responsible for ensuring that Jewish educators, administrators and lay leaders across L.A. have access to best-in-class professional learning; a strong sense of professional identity and community; and opportunities to deepen their practice and strengthen Jewish education. Broomland previously served as a member of the leadership team at Valley Beth Shalom’s Early Childhood Center.

Batsheva Frankel is BJE’s new director of Jewish Family Learning, a key leadership role in the organization’s new Jewish Family and Teen Learning Institute. Frankel brings more than two decades of experience across formal and informal Jewish education.

Gabe Wintner, BJE’s new day school liaison, has a key role within BJE’s new Institute for Sustainable Excellence. In this role, Wintner serves as a concierge to BJE-affiliated day schools and yeshivot across Los Angeles and as a trusted partner in solving their most pressing challenges. A day school parent and community leader who is currently completing his rabbinic ordination, Wintner brings 15 years of legal practice, with deep experience in regulatory compliance, franchise law and family law.

All three professionals joined the BJE program leadership team in early July.

BJE supports high-quality Jewish education across the religious and cultural spectrum throughout Los Angeles. There are currently 35 accredited Jewish day schools, grades K-12, affiliated with and supported by BJE, serving 10,000 students across the region. The schools range from Orthodox yeshivas to pluralistic community schools.

On June 23, Repair the World Los Angeles marked America’s 250th birthday alongside American veterans during a fun-filled day of community service and tikkun olam. At the American Legion in Culver City, the team brought volunteers and veterans together for an afternoon of Bingo. Through shared laughs and wins, volunteers served alongside people who have given much to this country. The program – dubbed “Bingo for Brave Hearts” – was part of Repair’s “Serve 250,” a national call to volunteer in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

It was one of many community service opportunities organized by Repair the World as part of its “Serve 250” init-iative.

“Throughout U.S. history, neighbors have shown up to serve alongside each other,” Anyu Silverman, senior director of bridge-building at Repair the World, said. “Service brings people and entire communities together across differences for a shared purpose: to strengthen our community fabric. Our country needs that now more than ever. We don’t need to agree on everything to show up side by side and meet pressing needs in our communities. By embodying the Jewish value of hitchazkut, strengthening one another, we are building trust and service that connects communities across the nation.”