Mem Global Participant’s Jewish Journey, Hebrew Union College Program Honored

Mem Global, founded as Moishe House, is marking its 20th anniversary this year. One of the people impacted by the organization is Devon Miller. In 2023, Miller arrived in a Los Angeles cafe, scanning the room for Rabbi Sofia Zway. Although they’d never met before, he’d agreed to grab coffee with her and chat about a new community she was starting: Base LA. Miller admits that he wasn’t sure what to expect – but he’s so glad he took the leap.

That conversation, he says, “has changed my life.”

At that time, Miller was a recent arrival to Pico Robertson. Although he had grown up secular, Pico Robertson, one of the most Jewish neighborhoods in the city, was the perfect place to begin his Jewish journey. He began going to the local Moishe House, which turned into exploring each of the Moishe Houses across LA.

Still, he didn’t feel like he had found his home. So, when some of those friends told him about a new, rabbi-led community called “Base,” Miller reached out – leading to that first coffee chat.

“Rabbi Sofia wanted to understand what already existed and how she could offer something unique,” he said. From his first steps into the Jewish world of Los Angeles, he had a clear idea of where Base LA could fit into the landscape.

Rabbi Sofia’s inaugural program was a Shabbat lunch for 10 people. A year later, 50 people came to Base LA’s anniversary party.

Miller is proud to have been a part of that growth, inviting tons of friends to check out Base.

Being a part of Base LA, and with Rabbi Sofia’s guidance, has helped Miller broaden his horizons of Jewish practice.

“I never would’ve thought I’d be doing Torah study or actually enjoying it! But the way they approach it, it’s more about a conversation. They just want to give you the platter of what Judaism is, and you can pick and choose.”

That includes not only Rabbi Sofia, but her husband Brett Kopin, also a rabbi.

Rabbi Sofia and Rav Brett’s combined expertise has had a huge impact. “As I’ve been on this journey,” Miller said, “I have kind of run the gamut of Jewish spaces from very Reform to Orthodox. I’ve found that my personal relationship to Judaism is kind of right in between Brett and Sofia, so it’s perfect.”

He also thinks that Base truly makes rabbis feel “accessible.” “My mom’s perception of a rabbi is the black hat and the big beard,” Miller said with a chuckle. “Rabbis, sometimes, are put on this pedestal because of their position. But being welcomed in Sofia’s home and getting to know her, and Brett, and now their baby … just being a part of their lives is amazing.”

Even though he isn’t planning on becoming a rabbi himself, Miller is deeply Jewishly involved. From his day job as a Jewish professional, to multiple volunteer roles, to leadership programs, plus attending Moishe House programs and an upcoming stint as a counselor at Camp Nai, Mem Global’s summer camp for young adults, his Google Calendar is packed.

Still, despite the many vibrant communities he is now a part of, Base LA holds a special place in his heart.

From being a Moishe House community member, to a dedicated Base participant, to looking forward to Camp Nai, he’s grateful for the welcome that Mem Global programs provide. “Judaism is a spectrum,” he said, “and Mem Global and Base provide resources and support for all young Jewish folks across the spectrum.”

Hebrew Union College (HUC) recently announced that its Teachers’ Lounge program has been awarded the Speaker of the Knesset Prize for Quality of Life, recognizing the program’s contribution to strengthening shared society in Israel amid deepening polarization, ongoing conflict and strained Jewish-Arab relations.

The Teachers’ Lounge program is receiving this award and recognition for its “contribution to unity among different segments of Israeli society, bridging social divides, fostering shared living despite disagreements, and promoting mutual respect among diverse communities,” according to HUC. The prize is awarded annually to initiatives that demonstrate meaningful impact on Israeli society, with the Teachers’ Lounge selected from among many nominations for its sustained engagement with educators navigating these tensions daily in Israel’s classrooms.

“This is extraordinary recognition of work that is deeply meaningful and urgently needed,” HUC President Andrew Rehfeld said. “The Teachers’ Lounge exemplifies Hebrew Union College’s commitment to education as a force for connection, dignity and mutual understanding. At a time when many public spaces in Israel have become sites of fear, anger or silence, this program intentionally creates a structured environment where disagreement can be addressed without dehumanization.”

Launched through Hebrew Union College Jerusalem under the charge of Professor Michal Muszkat-Barkan and its director, Anat Infeld Goodman, the Teachers’ Lounge Program brings together Jewish and Arab educators to engage in sustained dialogue, professional development and collaborative learning.