fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: What We Cannot See

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

July 2, 2026

Dear all,

Earlier this week, a brilliant moon peeked out from behind the clouds. Just moments before, the sky had been pitch black.

It made me think about all the things that are present—even when we cannot see them:

Another perspective.

A Divine Presence.

Love from someone far away.

Hope in difficult moments.

The story behind the unsheltered person we passed earlier in the day.

Roots beneath the soil.

A child’s worry that cannot yet be put into words.

Forgiveness.

There is a midrash that teaches that when God created the world, a great light was brought into being—so powerful that one could see from one end of the world to the other. But God knew the world was not yet ready for that kind of clarity, and so the light was hidden away for another time. (Bereishit Rabbah)

As a parent, I understand this.

There are moments when my children want something now, or want to understand something that will only make sense later. There are times when I can see the bigger picture—and they simply can’t.

And let’s be honest – there are moments when I am the one still waiting, still searching. And like my children, I can feel that same frustration.

So I return to that moon behind the clouds—and remind myself to trust that the light is still there, waiting to reveal itself in the right moment in time.

And perhaps this is what we do each week when we gather on Shabbat —trusting that even when life feels obscured, there is light among us, within us, and between us, waiting to be seen.

With love and shalom,

 

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Hineni: Choosing Torah

July 1, 2026

As always, we each have the power to choose to listen, to learn, and to grow, or we can shut our ears to that still, small voice. Are you listening? Are you willing? Are you here?

Doubling Down on Who We Are

July 1, 2026

The work, the ancient, urgent, irreplaceable work of Jewish community, is the answer. Not as retreat. Not as consolation. But as the most powerful response available to us.

I Chose Judaism

July 1, 2026

I was born Jewish, but I chose Judaism in the sense that I came to understand what Judaism represents, how it gives meaning and purpose to my life and how important it is for the world.

We Are Grieving: A Lament

July 1, 2026

I am grieving the loss of an illusion, that we had finally outgrown this ancient poison, that education and progress had cured a sickness older than our temples’ ruins.

On Wholeness

July 1, 2026

This, I think, is belonging. And belonging is always to play a part in something larger than oneself.

It’s Really a Wonderful Life

July 1, 2026

Like George Bailey, Moses felt he could not carry this burden alone and did not want to live. Even Moses could not see all the good that he had done in this life. Little did he know that thousands of years later, we would still be thankful for his leadership.

Grief in our Times

July 1, 2026

During the three weeks before Tisha b’Av we remember how the Romans began their attack, breaking the walls, creating insecurity and fear among the people.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.