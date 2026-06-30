New Stories, New Places, New Milestones: Niver News May – June 2026

Recently, I have been moving and shaking from coast to coast: networking with travel leaders at IPW in Florida and discussing storytelling on The Jet Set TV about SXSW in Austin to cruising with Virgin Voyages, exploring Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and sharing new articles and videos from the road. I’ve been collecting stories in some unexpected places.
Back home, I was thrilled to see my Windstar Tahiti feature appear in print in Pasadena Magazine, learn that I was named a finalist five times in the Southern California Journalism Awards, and watch the Make Your Own Map podcast expand to listeners in 85 countries.
Whether I was wandering the colorful streets of Appenzell, Switzerland, hula-hooping in Liechtenstein, meeting with editors at Travel Classics Ticino, or discovering what makes a destination memorable long after I leave, these past two months have reinforced something I believe deeply: every journey has a story worth sharing.
Here’s a look at where I’ve been and what I’ve been creating.
My latest cruise adventure on Resilient Lady included incredible dining, entertainment, and a fresh perspective on adults-only cruising. Check out my videos here
IPW Florida
Thousands of travel professionals gathered to share what’s next in global travel. My coverage includes destination updates, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes moments from one of travel’s biggest events. Watch my videos here
Travel Classics Switzerland
One of my favorite parts of the year: connecting with fellow travel journalists, editors, and storytellers while exploring Switzerland’s stunning landscapes and charming villages. Follow along by video
Liechtenstein
Country #103 delivered far more than I expected. From walking historic streets and learning about local traditions to hula-hooping across an entire country before lunch, this tiny nation left a big impression. See it all here
In Print: Windstar Tahiti
My latest Pasadena Magazine feature takes readers aboard Windstar Cruises in French Polynesia, sharing the beauty, culture, and unforgettable experiences of Tahiti and beyond.
My podcast continues to grow and is now heard in 85 countries. Thank you for listening, sharing episodes, and joining me for conversations about travel, resilience, entrepreneurship, and creating a life you love. Listen on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform:
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine, Windstar StarBreeze, NCL Escape and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a great Jewish value, so we’ve created a very special birthday present: an e-book with 250 reasons to be grateful for America.
Wandering through narrow streets filled with cafés, restaurants and small boutique shops, it was easy to understand why so many Israeli visitors fall in love with Greece and keep coming back or simply stay permanently.
New Stories, New Places, New Milestones: Niver News May – June 2026
Lisa Ellen Niver
Recently, I have been moving and shaking from coast to coast: networking with travel leaders at IPW in Florida and discussing storytelling on The Jet Set TV about SXSW in Austin to cruising with Virgin Voyages, exploring Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and sharing new articles and videos from the road. I’ve been collecting stories in some unexpected places.
Back home, I was thrilled to see my Windstar Tahiti feature appear in print in Pasadena Magazine, learn that I was named a finalist five times in the Southern California Journalism Awards, and watch the Make Your Own Map podcast expand to listeners in 85 countries.
Whether I was wandering the colorful streets of Appenzell, Switzerland, hula-hooping in Liechtenstein, meeting with editors at Travel Classics Ticino, or discovering what makes a destination memorable long after I leave, these past two months have reinforced something I believe deeply: every journey has a story worth sharing.
Here’s a look at where I’ve been and what I’ve been creating.
San José, California
A quick trip packed with discoveries, interviews, and new stories. Watch my videos and explore what makes San José an underrated California destination. READ MORE: Do You Know the Way to San Jose? I Do Now—And It’s Delivering at Every Level
Virgin Voyages
My latest cruise adventure on Resilient Lady included incredible dining, entertainment, and a fresh perspective on adults-only cruising. Check out my videos here
IPW Florida
Thousands of travel professionals gathered to share what’s next in global travel. My coverage includes destination updates, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes moments from one of travel’s biggest events. Watch my videos here
Travel Classics Switzerland
One of my favorite parts of the year: connecting with fellow travel journalists, editors, and storytellers while exploring Switzerland’s stunning landscapes and charming villages. Follow along by video
Liechtenstein
Country #103 delivered far more than I expected. From walking historic streets and learning about local traditions to hula-hooping across an entire country before lunch, this tiny nation left a big impression. See it all here
In Print: Windstar Tahiti
My latest Pasadena Magazine feature takes readers aboard Windstar Cruises in French Polynesia, sharing the beauty, culture, and unforgettable experiences of Tahiti and beyond.
Read about it here: Pasadena Magazine: Sailing Tahiti in Style on Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze
On Air about SXSW
I was honored to be interviewed by Nikki Noya of The Jet Set TV about my adventures Four Seasons Austin and my first time at SXSW where I signed by book, BRAVE-ish, at The Female Quotient lounge.
Watch here: From BRAVE-ish to SXSW: My Jet Set TV Interview on Austin, Four Seasons Luxury, and Storytelling
Awards News
I’m thrilled to share that I was named a finalist five times for the 68th Southern California Journalism Awards. Thank you to the editors, judges, readers, viewers, and listeners who continue to support my work. I will update you about the Gala! Read more: Five Time Finalist for the 2026 Southern California Journalism Awards
Make Your Own Map Podcast
My podcast continues to grow and is now heard in 85 countries. Thank you for listening, sharing episodes, and joining me for conversations about travel, resilience, entrepreneurship, and creating a life you love. Listen on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform:
Want to travel more? I have a Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy.
My students are from 13 countries: Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, USA! Join us on the adventure of travel writing!
Have you heard my recent podcast episodes?
WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: ” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?
Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I now have over 2.7 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,770,478).
I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE
Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com.
Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 66 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine, Windstar StarBreeze, NCL Escape and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
You can also find me now on SUBSTACK!
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