Happy Unrequited Birthday, America!

Happy 250th, America! What a gangbuster quarter-millennium of a resume you have assembled. Much to be proud of, and, yet . . . far too few Americans are lining up to blow out the candles.
A revolutionary war brought independence from the British Empire, self-governance and the adoption of natural law. A war with Mexico enlarged the nation by a third. A Civil War put an end to the scourge of slavery. A Trail of Tears was the price of Manifest Destiny, but only Native Americans shed them. The United States became a global superpower after prevailing in two World Wars and outlasting the Cold one.
Along the way the world’s oldest democracy advanced freedom around the world, accelerated the riches of Western Civilization, sought to perfect Judeo-Christian values, launched scientific discoveries and explored the universe. Meanwhile, in other parts of the globe, hundreds of millions of people living under the Sharia of Islam seemed contentedly stuck in the Stone Age—stoning women, refusing to educate them, killing apostates and hanging homosexuals.
The world’s oldest democracy advanced freedom around the world, accelerated the riches of Western Civilization, sought to perfect Judeo-Christian values, launched scientific discoveries and explored the universe. Meanwhile, in other parts of the globe, hundreds of millions of people living under the Sharia of Islam seemed contentedly stuck in the Stone Age—stoning women, refusing to educate them, killing apostates and hanging homosexuals.
With all those cinematic fireworks as backdrop, and with the milestone of July 4th imminent, there’s an appalling amount of doom and gloom about America by its own citizenry—even elected officials. The celebratory mood is mixed, if not altogether nihilistic. In lieu of a national pep rally, we’re forced to vicariously love America through the fanfare and eyes of FIFA fans who are in the United States for the World Cup.
Thank God. At least these surrogates—estimated at 1.25 million, and counting—appreciate America’s greatness even as Americans themselves take their country for granted. Bashing the homeland has become a new national ethic. We could learn a great deal from Scottish fans in Boston, playing bagpipes in celebration at 6:30 a.m. Germans and other foreigners are touring the country sampling neighborhood hot-spots and the dizzying array of fast food options as if awarding Michelin stars for Shake Shack.
Along the way they are feted by friendly Americans.
Walmart has become a tourist destination for Japanese. Norwegians gravitate to Bass Pro Shops. Soccer fans from Ireland and Holland can’t get enough of Tex-Mex barbecue. Brazilians are gaily dancing across the Brooklyn Bridge.
American abundance, which was once regarded as a cliché for the country’s crassness, today seems to have captivated the world. Giant retail stores, 24-hour diners, free soda refills, oversized portions are big draws of Americana on its 250th birthday. FIFA’s visitors may never leave now that they’ve gotten a taste of America’s excesses and pizazz.
American abundance, which was once regarded as a cliché for the country’s crassness, today seems to have captivated the world.
Here’s an idea: Maybe we can swap out unpatriotic Americans and trade them for these far more appreciative surrogates? Let’s see how homegrown, and naturalized, American ingrates—disgruntled bashers of the land of the free—will fare living among the “grooming gangs” and “no-go zones” of Western Europe.
Sexual assault and antisemitic violence have become the bread and circuses of some of Europe’s once great capital cities. For American Islamists, it will be a blast from the past. Native-born Americans disenchanted with their nation will find the contrast at first illuminating, followed by menacing, and then terrifying.
Recent polling reveals that while 92 percent of Republicans report that they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be Americans, only 35 percent of Democrats are similarly enamored—a steep drop from 62 percent in 2024. The Democratic Party sure knows how to party-poop on America’s 250th birthday. Only 27 percent display the American flag, as compared with 64 percent of Republican households. Sixty-five percent of Republicans intend to celebrate July 4th cognizant of its special meaning this year, as compared with 24 percent of Democrats, who place a higher priority on holiday sales for outdoor grills and air conditioners.
Sixty-two percent of Republicans agree with the statement: “The U.S. is the greatest country.” Fewer than 11 percent of Democrats would be caught dead saying the same thing.
Not surprising, after all the anti-American dogma they’ve been spoon-fed by their teachers, who denounce the United States as an irredeemably racist, Islamophobic nation—one unsafe for budding terrorists and their fandom. Purple-haired, mask-wearing, fist-pumping, know-nothing cohorts of Gen Z despise America most of all.
Public officials and candidates for elective office have been especially contemptuous of the red, white and blue. Senatorial candidate from Maine Graham Platner has said that he “stopped believing in any of the patriotic nonsense.” Aber Kawas, who just notched the Democratic nomination for New York State Senate, once intimated that “America deserved 9/11” and “brought it on itself.”
This was similar to when Squad member Congresswoman Ilhan Omar trivialized 9/11 by referring to it as merely, “Some people did something.” She came one vote shy of being censured by Congress. Fellow Squad member Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has accused the United States of enabling Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza. Sam Rasoul, who sits in the Virginia state House, also holds America accountable for what is a libelous and baseless charge against the Jewish state.
Meanwhile, in last week’s congressional primaries in New York, three Democratic Party candidates, who will inevitably be elected in November, each faulted the United States for the “genocide” in Gaza. Darializa Avila Chevalier called America a “f—ing disgrace” and once boasted that, “I forgot to get napkins, so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.”
Lovely. Benedict Arnold is calling for her to join his ranks.
Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El‑Sayed justified acts of terrorism with the defense “hurt people hurt people.” Maine’s U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, professed to be mystified by the fuss over the Nazi tattoo he wore on his chest for well over a decade, took a similar stance on America’s complicity in genocide.
In their victory speeches, it was remarkable how many listed “Free Palestine” as either the first or second takeaway from their campaign. What on Earth does a fictitious country like Palestine have to do with the constituent needs of American citizens?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the cheerleader for New York’s expanding delegation of giddy antisemitic, anti-American socialists, has long said that, “My support for BDS is consistent with the core of my politics.” Is BDS somehow linked to improving the municipal affairs of New York City? How did obsessing over Palestine become an indispensable policy plank of the Democratic Party?
How did obsessing over Palestine become an indispensable policy plank of the Democratic Party?
July 4th is for kosher hot dogs, not halal food.
Before blowing out the candles on the nation’s 250th birthday, let’s hope there’s a new generation of Americans willing to liberate the nation once again. This time from a different insidious monarchy—comprised of university professors immersed in Marx and co-opted by Qatar, mainstream media with its contempt for the First Amendment if it means reporting the truth, and terrorist-loving elected officials who feel that July 4th’s fireworks would be better spent burning down the nation.
Absent Paul Revere, might a game FIFA visitor undertake another go at a Midnight Ride?
Absent Paul Revere, might a game FIFA visitor undertake another go at a Midnight Ride? This time, however, we’re thrilled that “the British are here!”
We just want some discontented Americans to go!
Happy Unrequited Birthday, America!
Thane Rosenbaum
Happy 250th, America! What a gangbuster quarter-millennium of a resume you have assembled. Much to be proud of, and, yet . . . far too few Americans are lining up to blow out the candles.
A revolutionary war brought independence from the British Empire, self-governance and the adoption of natural law. A war with Mexico enlarged the nation by a third. A Civil War put an end to the scourge of slavery. A Trail of Tears was the price of Manifest Destiny, but only Native Americans shed them. The United States became a global superpower after prevailing in two World Wars and outlasting the Cold one.
Along the way the world’s oldest democracy advanced freedom around the world, accelerated the riches of Western Civilization, sought to perfect Judeo-Christian values, launched scientific discoveries and explored the universe. Meanwhile, in other parts of the globe, hundreds of millions of people living under the Sharia of Islam seemed contentedly stuck in the Stone Age—stoning women, refusing to educate them, killing apostates and hanging homosexuals.
With all those cinematic fireworks as backdrop, and with the milestone of July 4th imminent, there’s an appalling amount of doom and gloom about America by its own citizenry—even elected officials. The celebratory mood is mixed, if not altogether nihilistic. In lieu of a national pep rally, we’re forced to vicariously love America through the fanfare and eyes of FIFA fans who are in the United States for the World Cup.
Thank God. At least these surrogates—estimated at 1.25 million, and counting—appreciate America’s greatness even as Americans themselves take their country for granted. Bashing the homeland has become a new national ethic. We could learn a great deal from Scottish fans in Boston, playing bagpipes in celebration at 6:30 a.m. Germans and other foreigners are touring the country sampling neighborhood hot-spots and the dizzying array of fast food options as if awarding Michelin stars for Shake Shack.
Along the way they are feted by friendly Americans.
Walmart has become a tourist destination for Japanese. Norwegians gravitate to Bass Pro Shops. Soccer fans from Ireland and Holland can’t get enough of Tex-Mex barbecue. Brazilians are gaily dancing across the Brooklyn Bridge.
American abundance, which was once regarded as a cliché for the country’s crassness, today seems to have captivated the world. Giant retail stores, 24-hour diners, free soda refills, oversized portions are big draws of Americana on its 250th birthday. FIFA’s visitors may never leave now that they’ve gotten a taste of America’s excesses and pizazz.
Here’s an idea: Maybe we can swap out unpatriotic Americans and trade them for these far more appreciative surrogates? Let’s see how homegrown, and naturalized, American ingrates—disgruntled bashers of the land of the free—will fare living among the “grooming gangs” and “no-go zones” of Western Europe.
Sexual assault and antisemitic violence have become the bread and circuses of some of Europe’s once great capital cities. For American Islamists, it will be a blast from the past. Native-born Americans disenchanted with their nation will find the contrast at first illuminating, followed by menacing, and then terrifying.
Recent polling reveals that while 92 percent of Republicans report that they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be Americans, only 35 percent of Democrats are similarly enamored—a steep drop from 62 percent in 2024. The Democratic Party sure knows how to party-poop on America’s 250th birthday. Only 27 percent display the American flag, as compared with 64 percent of Republican households. Sixty-five percent of Republicans intend to celebrate July 4th cognizant of its special meaning this year, as compared with 24 percent of Democrats, who place a higher priority on holiday sales for outdoor grills and air conditioners.
Sixty-two percent of Republicans agree with the statement: “The U.S. is the greatest country.” Fewer than 11 percent of Democrats would be caught dead saying the same thing.
Not surprising, after all the anti-American dogma they’ve been spoon-fed by their teachers, who denounce the United States as an irredeemably racist, Islamophobic nation—one unsafe for budding terrorists and their fandom. Purple-haired, mask-wearing, fist-pumping, know-nothing cohorts of Gen Z despise America most of all.
Public officials and candidates for elective office have been especially contemptuous of the red, white and blue. Senatorial candidate from Maine Graham Platner has said that he “stopped believing in any of the patriotic nonsense.” Aber Kawas, who just notched the Democratic nomination for New York State Senate, once intimated that “America deserved 9/11” and “brought it on itself.”
This was similar to when Squad member Congresswoman Ilhan Omar trivialized 9/11 by referring to it as merely, “Some people did something.” She came one vote shy of being censured by Congress. Fellow Squad member Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has accused the United States of enabling Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza. Sam Rasoul, who sits in the Virginia state House, also holds America accountable for what is a libelous and baseless charge against the Jewish state.
Meanwhile, in last week’s congressional primaries in New York, three Democratic Party candidates, who will inevitably be elected in November, each faulted the United States for the “genocide” in Gaza. Darializa Avila Chevalier called America a “f—ing disgrace” and once boasted that, “I forgot to get napkins, so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.”
Lovely. Benedict Arnold is calling for her to join his ranks.
Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El‑Sayed justified acts of terrorism with the defense “hurt people hurt people.” Maine’s U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, professed to be mystified by the fuss over the Nazi tattoo he wore on his chest for well over a decade, took a similar stance on America’s complicity in genocide.
In their victory speeches, it was remarkable how many listed “Free Palestine” as either the first or second takeaway from their campaign. What on Earth does a fictitious country like Palestine have to do with the constituent needs of American citizens?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the cheerleader for New York’s expanding delegation of giddy antisemitic, anti-American socialists, has long said that, “My support for BDS is consistent with the core of my politics.” Is BDS somehow linked to improving the municipal affairs of New York City? How did obsessing over Palestine become an indispensable policy plank of the Democratic Party?
July 4th is for kosher hot dogs, not halal food.
Before blowing out the candles on the nation’s 250th birthday, let’s hope there’s a new generation of Americans willing to liberate the nation once again. This time from a different insidious monarchy—comprised of university professors immersed in Marx and co-opted by Qatar, mainstream media with its contempt for the First Amendment if it means reporting the truth, and terrorist-loving elected officials who feel that July 4th’s fireworks would be better spent burning down the nation.
Absent Paul Revere, might a game FIFA visitor undertake another go at a Midnight Ride? This time, however, we’re thrilled that “the British are here!”
We just want some discontented Americans to go!
Thane Rosenbaum is a novelist, essayist, law professor and Distinguished University Professor at Touro University, where he directs the Forum on Life, Culture & Society. He is a contributing writer for White Rose magazine. His most recent book is titled, “Beyond Proportionality: Israel’s Just War in Gaza.”
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
New Stories, New Places, New Milestones: Niver News May – June 2026
Happy Unrequited Birthday, America!
250 Reasons to Thank America
How Democratic Socialists Are Killing the American Dream
Prizmah and Jewish New Teacher Project Join Together to Strengthen Jewish Day Schools
The Antisemitism We Keep Missing
Rabbis of LA | Rabbis Camras and Vogel Are Retired, But Not Retiring
Second of three parts
AJU Maas Center Names Senior Rabbi, JFSLA Volunteer Appreciation Awards, New Chaplain
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
The Life and Times of Zeda Max – Part 1
The life of Zeda Max was chockfull of interesting anecdotes and adventures.
The Hot Dog’s Jewish History
This July Fourth, when you grab a sausage and pop it into its bun, take a moment to remember these great Jewish heroes. Their enterprising spirit and culinary
Traveling Alone Is Sometimes the Only Way to Go.
America is Different
It is time for American Jews to take control of their destiny. Just like they have in the past.
The Red Cow Promise – A poem for Parsha Chukat-Balak
I’m a rule follower. So when the Book says find an unblemished red cow that’s all I want to do.
A Bisl Torah — Choose the Side Road
How could we possibly keep going without taking the time to appreciate God’s beauty?
Spirituality, Religious Moral Precepts and Artificial Intelligence
A Moment in Time: Life’s A-MAZE-ing Journey
New Film Captures Maj. Gen. Doron Almog’s Meaningful Life and Hope for the Jewish People
A new documentary called “From October 6 to October 7,” which premiered in February at the 37th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles, is showing Doron’s life on the big screen.
Doubling Down on Who We Are
There is something in this people, covenanted to justice, to memory, to one another, that is impossible to extinguish.
We Are Upset Because We Can Read
Americans – and Israelis in particular – are not reacting to spin, or to partisan framing, or to media distortions. They are reacting to the text of the agreement itself, and to what has followed it.
Print Issue: A Time-Out for Gratitude | June 26, 2026
America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a great Jewish value, so we’ve created a very special birthday present: an e-book with 250 reasons to be grateful for America.
Bye-Bye Bluebird: A Greek Summer with an Israeli Twist
Wandering through narrow streets filled with cafés, restaurants and small boutique shops, it was easy to understand why so many Israeli visitors fall in love with Greece and keep coming back or simply stay permanently.
MMA Fighter Goes Viral for Response to Anti-Israel Jeers After Fight
It’s all too common that Israeli athletes such as Smotritsky compete in front of crowds that they expect will be disrespectful.
Shabbat, Sound Healing and a Dog Named Manifestation
“I wanted to have a space where we could share what we were feeling without hearing everything else that was going on.”
America 250 Exhibit Brings Revolutionary and Civil War Histories to Life
The documents were carefully selected by the National Archives’ Office of Presidential Libraries in collaboration with nonprofit Presidential Foundations.
Simply Gifted — Carrot and Tahini Topped Sweet Potatoes
Nowadays, as a mother and grandmother, I need to cook healthy, nutritious meals and sweet potatoes are one of my favorite ingredients.
Celebrate Lemon Month: Pickled and Preserved Lemon Recipes from Beth A. Lee
Fresh lemons are the perfect finish to a cocktail, salad dressing, soup, marinade, fish or chicken main, pasta, pesto, etc.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.