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Jewish Journal

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A Bisl Torah — Choose the Side Road

How could we possibly keep going without taking the time to appreciate God’s beauty?
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

June 25, 2026
Bixby Bridge in Big Sur California. Ian.CuiYi/Getty Images

On a recent mini-vacation, Rabbi Sherman and I drove up the coast, eventually hitting the Carmel Valley. We purposely did not make major plans to stop along the way. Whatever pulled us, we decided in the moment if we should take a quick side road view or continue forward.

However, each time we asked ourselves if we should pull over, we wondered why we wouldn’t. When will we ever have these exact precious moments, to see the brilliant coastal scenery, aquamarine water, elephant seals, Big Sur? How could we possibly keep going without taking the time to appreciate God’s beauty?

The extra driving may have added an hour or two until we hit our destination. But now we have a journey of memories and reminders of the gloriousness that exists outside our small urban bubble.

Near the end of his life, Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch went on a surprising trip to Switzerland. His students were shocked by his spontaneity. He responded, “One day when I stand before God, the Almighty One is sure to say, ‘But Shimshon, did you see my Alps?’”

We’re not in Switzerland. Maybe one day. But for now, any chance we get, we’ll take the side road. Choosing adventure and pausing to relish in God’s majestic world.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

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