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Jewish Journal

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A Bisl Torah — Go Out Before Them

No matter if we assign ourselves the title of leader, we each lead in some respect, whether it’s leading as a parent, a supervisor, a friend, or a member of our neighborhoods.
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Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

July 2, 2026
sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

The Torah provides a discerning definition of a leader. In Parashat Pinchas, we learn about the qualities necessary of Moses’ successor. Rabbi Zalman Posner explains the Torah does not delineate someone with great homiletical skills or even of a certain stature as the next person to lead the Jewish people. Rather, our tradition expects the leader to be one who “shall go out before them and come in before them.” Meaning, when faced with battle or strife, a true leader starts with themselves; walking in front to show the community they are not alone and doing everything in their power to bring them home.

As we assess our own skills as role models, we must ask ourselves if we are only talking the talk or also, walking the walk? When we insist others should be kind; when we admonish others for their negative behaviors and attributes; when we share the litany of ways everyone else is getting it wrong, have we also turned inward, evaluating our own character? Our own soul?

No matter if we assign ourselves the title of leader, we each lead in some respect, whether it’s leading as a parent, a supervisor, a friend, or a member of our neighborhoods. While Joshua was the chosen leader to succeed Moses, we, too, are being watched; our own actions do not go unnoticed. Seen by God or by our fellow human being, may the steps we take reflect the leader our tradition asks us to be.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

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