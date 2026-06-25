Simply Gifted — Carrot and Tahini Topped Sweet Potatoes

My career in retail started early. As young children, my brother Rafi and I would accompany my mother to various Westfield malls in Sydney, where she worked as a manager at David’s World of Fashion, the ladies clothing stores owned by her brother. The “juniors” (young salesgirls) would entertain us in the stockroom or out in the mall, while my mother was selling on the floor. (I have a clear memory of standing in the display window, pretending to be a mannequin. I was four.)

As a teenager, my skills as a salesperson were honed by working with my parents in their stores. Then, I opened my own fashion boutiques on the Third Street Promenade and on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.

I truly loved selling clothes and making people happy. But I’m so glad to not have the stress of rent, staff and managing inventory. Not to mention the modern perils of competing with Amazon.

That’s why I’m full of admiration for my friend Jill Cooper Lefferman, founder of Gifted LA on Pico Boulevard. Her store is visually stunning and thoughtfully curated with unique gifts sourced from talented artisans and makers. From books and baby clothes, cards and candles, to sophisticated board games and contemporary fashion, special jewelry and monogrammed gifts, you’ll find a lot of things to love at Gifted. Honestly, the Judaica collection might just take your breath away!

Gifted also holds special events like community Mahjong gatherings and artisan pop-up shops. Recently, Jill hosted New York Times best-selling author Adeena Sussman, for a signing of her beautiful new cookbook, “Zariz.”

Rachel and I so admire Adeena, so we were thrilled when Jill proposed that we prepare a few of her recipes to share at the event.

The “Zariz” book cover promises “100 Easy, Breezy, Tel Aviv-y Recipes” and that promise holds true. The recipes in the book are creative, but not too complicated. Rachel baked the Super Seeded Crackers and the Baharat Spiced Mushroom Hummus. I made the Caramelized Onion & Labaneh Dip, the Roasted Corn Guac and the Smoky Tomato & White Bean Dip.

Everything was bright, fresh and delicious. We couldn’t stop dipping and noshing. But the recipe that impressed Rachel and me the most was Adeena’s Carrot Tahini Ginger Dip/Dressing.

Inspired by a traditional Japanese salad dressing, it has you blending carrots, tahini, ginger, garlic and rice vinegar. The result is a bright velvety yellow dip that is sweet, gingery and irresistible!

I immediately made another batch and paired the dip with roasted salmon and fresh veggies. I got rave reviews.

—Sharon

Like most Jewish Moroccan kids, I grew up eating dafina, a slow cooked overnight stew featuring meat, potatoes, wheat berries and garbanzos. My favorite part of the hamin was always the sweet potatoes.

My mother was from Spanish Morocco, so she made her Avas, a bean stew, in the Spanish style. She used onion, garlic, paprika, cumin, bay leaf and chunks of sweet potato. It may sound strange but it was so good!

Nowadays, as a mother and grandmother, I need to cook healthy, nutritious meals and sweet potatoes are one of my favorite ingredients. I like to cut them up, toss them with olive oil and salt, sometimes a little rosemary or thyme, then roast them to caramelized perfection. My new favorite sweet potatoes are the Japanese Murasaki, a white variety. They’re great roasted, but sometimes I even boil with peel on and mash them. They are so sweet and buttery.

I’m watching my diet, so their dense, chestnut-like sweetness, high mineral and fiber content, along with a lower glycemic impact makes them a great choice.

Recently, I’ve started serving these Japanese sweet potatoes with Adeena‘s carrot, tahini and ginger dip. My family loves it and my daughter Rebekah says it’s the best thing I’ve ever made!

—Rachel

Carrot Tahini Ginger Dip/Dressing

by Adeena Sussman

1 medium carrot, roughly chopped

1/3 cup pure tahini paste

3 Tbsp water

3 Tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar

3 Tbsp neutral oil

2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 Tbsp sugar

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

2″ piece of fresh ginger, peeled

2 garlic cloves, peeled

In a blender, combine the carrot, tahini, water, vinegar, neutral, and sesame oils, sugar, salt, ginger, and garlic and blend on high speed until creamy and smooth, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to an air type container and chill to thicken, one hour.

Roasted Murasaki Sweet Potatoes

by Sephardic Spice Girls

3 medium Japanese sweet potatoes, washed

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp salt

2 tsp dry rosemary

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Cut potatoes into thirds, then place in a medium bowl.

Drizzle with oil, salt and rosemary, then toss until well coated.

Place potatoes skin side up on a large parchment lined baking sheet.

Roast for 30 minutes or until bottom of potatoes are golden brown.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.