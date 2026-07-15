Rosner’s Domain | Can You Be a Zionist Without Zionism?

Are you a “Zionist”? Most Jews in Israel would answer with a resounding “yes.” Afterward, if we asked them what exactly that means, it isn’t certain they’d have a good answer. Truly, what is a Zionist? Zionism was a movement with a singular goal: to establish a national home for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. That goal was achieved. Now, one can suggest at least three paths forward. First: the goal was achieved, and therefore there is no longer a need for “Zionism.” Second: the goal was achieved, but it requires ongoing maintenance, and supporting the prosperity of the national home of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel is “Zionism” in our times. Third: the goal was achieved, and therefore Zionism has changed its face, and now has a different objective or definition. What is this new definition? That, of course, is up for debate.

Either way, it is clear there is good reason to ponder what “Zionism” means, and perhaps consequently, the question of “Am I a Zionist?” Most of us are too sloppy or lazy to give a serious, methodical answer to this question. Therefore, for most of us, the almost automatic declaration of “I am a Zionist” is a gesture of sentiment more than an ideological stance. We are Zionists because we assume, largely correctly, that those who call themselves Zionists are on our side, and those who say they aren’t are against us.

Now we ask: Is this true? We can provide a rather nontrivial answer to this question when we examine recent surveys of Jews in the United States. Let’s look at two surveys. One is the JPPI Voice of the Jewish People Index, which samples a group of “connected” Jews. The second, from last week, is by NORC in partnership with the AP. This is a survey conducted among all Americans, but it includes a particularly large group (about 1,200) of American Jews, representing the broader spectrum of connected, less connected and even highly disconnected U.S. Jews.

The JPPI survey focuses on connected Jews, which guarantees in advance that there will be relatively few Jews holding a negative sentiment toward Zionism. But the survey asked not only the “are you a Zionist” question, but also whether “your Jewish friends” are Zionists. This is a question where to some extent, the “connectedness” bias becomes less pronounced. When connected Jews testify about friends, some of whom might be connected but others likely are not, we can see the difference. While 72% of connected Jews say “I am a Zionist,” only 43% say “most of my Jewish friends are Zionists.” Another 29% say their friends are “somewhat Zionist.” And this data point inches closer to the numbers seen in the NORC survey of all U.S. Jews. In that poll, 23% of Jews, less than a quarter, say the term “Zionist” describes their position very accurately (13%) or accurately (10%).

If they aren’t Zionists, are they antizionists? It turns out most of them aren’t; a fifth of Jews say the label “antizionist” suits them to some degree. And yet, against that one-fifth stand another four-fifths, eight out of ten Jews, for whom “antizionist” does not fit either.

Here we return to our original question: Is someone who doesn’t feel “Zionist” probably against us? And now we will answer explicitly: No. The Jews of America prove it. On one hand, many of them do not want to apply the “Zionist” label to themselves. On the other hand, few apply the “antizionist” label to themselves. If so, what are these Jews? The NORC survey offered a third definiton. It is good that it did, because we can learn quite a bit from it. It offered not only “Zionist” and “antizonist” (each in a separate question), it also offered “supporter of Israel as a Jewish state.” Meaning, not the familiar brand “Zionist,” but an explicit statement about Israel.

Seventy-three percent of Jews say they “support Israel as a Jewish state.” Half of them said this statement describes their position very well or well. Another 23% said “quite well.” Only 16% said no (11% didn’t know how to answer). Here, we have answered the question: A vast number of Jews who do not want to wear the “Zionist” garment support “Israel as a Jewish state.” Relatively few Jews do not support “Israel as a Jewish state.”

From this, a few conclusions. First: we can calm down. A large majority of U.S. Jews still support “Israel as a Jewish state.” The loud voices we hear, heralding a supposed sea change – that American Jews have turned hostile to Israel – are fringe voices that receive an echo vastly exaggerated in proportion to their real power. Second: the Zionism brand is in trouble, and it needs to be handled in one of two ways. One option is to simply abandon it. Sometimes a brand undergoes a semantic shift that is pointless to try and stop. We can switch to using a different word. A second option is to fight for it, which requires clarifying, teaching, and embedding its meaning. Do you want to convince Jews, and the world, that Zionism is a cause worth supporting? Explain what “Zionism” is, and perhaps it will turn out that the world is actually on our side.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

We found that Israelis are still able to agree with one another. Here’s what I wrote:

There is a consensus on two very important matters. The (bad) agreement with Iran is a significant issue; we must consider its implications and prepare for its consequences. The encouraging (calling it “good” seems a bit of a stretch to me) agreement with Lebanon is also a significant issue, one worth drawing a measure of optimism from in light of otherwise bleak regional developments. But even more than the consensus itself, what is encouraging is the pragmatism of the Israelis examining these two agreements. It is encouraging to see their ability to judge these deals on their actual merits, rather than on the identity of the politician who failed at them (yes, Netanyahu), or succeeded at them (yes, also Netanyahu).

A week’s numbers

Here’s what the survey (see left hand column) found: so, are these 73% at the bottom row Zionist or not?

A reader’s response

Ruth Gordon writes: “I don’t understand what Trump is doing in Iran. Can you please explain it?” My response: Let me try (with a grain of hesitation). He is trying to clarify to Tehran that he is willing to risk another war – because they are under the impression that he isn’t (and thus play hardball).

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.