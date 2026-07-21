Echoes of Oct. 7 in ‘The Odyssey’

I never thought that watching an extraordinary film about an ancient Greek tale would leave me thinking about a massacre in Israel. But that’s what happened to me the other night after I saw The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s latest global movie event.

I had an inkling I would enjoy the film as soon as I saw a preview of the new Spider Man movie. Our action heroes are so modern, I thought. And yet, the movie world is now captivated by an ancient character who has been studied and debated by academics for centuries.

Homer’s classic used to be required reading in most high schools. Imagine the message conveyed to students: A few thousand years before Instagram and Tik Tok, even before paper was invented, amazing stories were being created by human beings just like you.

Today, we hand out iPads to students who spend most of their lives consuming digital content.

Watching The Odyssey might remind both students and educators that creativity is independent of technology. It resides in our hearts, our souls, our imaginations– not in our i-phones.

This sense of humanity courses through the film, transcending its magical and supernatural elements. Nolan is not afraid to show, for example, that in the struggle for human survival, brute force often wins out.

There’s a famous scene in the poem where Odysseus reveals his identity by exhibiting his physical prowess. A recent movie of the story– Uberto Pasolini’s The Return— chose a more politically correct interpretation, emphasizing brains over brawn.

But Nolan went for a more uncomfortable truth about the value of physical power. He wasn’t just being faithful to Homer, he was being faithful to real life.

The consequence of brute force triggers a crisis of conscience in Odysseus that shapes the emotional core of the film. Odysseus must live with the horror of his massacre of Troy.

It is that massacre that made my mind wander to Israel– specifically, to Oct. 7.

For several long minutes in the film, we see a savage, deliberate slaughtering of civilians, including women and children. Do people remember that this is what Oct. 7 looked like? I wondered. Only now, the killing is filmed lusciously rather than with go-pro cameras.

So, instead of reflecting on Nolan’s masterpiece, as I normally would, I was thinking about a horror that happened 32 months ago in Israel.

Why was I compelled to make the connection?

Maybe because many of us have reached a breaking point.

We’re now living through arguably the greatest PR disaster in Israel’s history. Much of the world believes Israel committed a genocide, a venomous libel that has fueled the biggest surge in Jew-hatred and Israel-hatred of our lifetime.

But you know what felt like genocide as I watched The Odyssey? It’s when Matt Damon’s Odysseus leads the mass slaughter of Troy. His frenzied soldiers weren’t thinking of sparing any Trojans. They had genocide on their minds.

Hamas also had genocide on their minds as they slaughtered 1200 Israelis over a few hours on Oct. 7. They weren’t thinking of sparing anyone, except for hostages. Does anyone doubt that if Hamas could press a button to eliminate all Jews, they would use it?

The accusations of “genocide” against Israel—which have been debunked by reputed experts and academics– have erased the real genocide Hamas and other Jew-hating terror groups dream about.

I’m sure Nolan didn’t have Oct. 7 in mind when he shot the rampage in Troy. Very few people, in fact, have Oct. 7 on their mind these days.

In any case, there’s a key difference between Homer’s story and Oct. 7. Unlike Hamas, who hid behind their own civilians and sent them to their death, Odysseus is wracked with guilt. He worries about betraying vengeful gods. He’s broken from the carnage he caused, both to his people and his enemies. He vows to redeem himself.

“The lessons of The Odyssey are about heroism and the terrible price that it entails, both to the hero himself and to others,” Melanie Phillips writes. “They’re about doing the right thing and having the moral courage to face up to the wrong that you’ve done. They’re about the complexities and ambiguities of human beings and the societies they form.”

That could be why Oct. 7 intruded on my viewing of an extraordinary film. It reminded me that an ancient poet could write about massacres but also about moral courage, while modern-day terrorists who dream only of killing Jews could dispense with moral courage and go right to the massacre.