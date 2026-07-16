All the Words — A poem for Parsha Devarim

Devarim — the words (Deuteronomy 1:1–3:22)

All the words I have spoken

have been on the west side

of the Jordan River.

I am a descendant of the ones

who perished in the desert, whose feet

never touched the promised ground.

whose immediate descendants

waded across and spoke their words.

I have spoken my words on the

promised ground. I even had a dalliance

or two in the middle of the river.

I’ve spoken my words on

its mountains at sunrise

on Har Herzl where we remember

those who spoke their words.

I have spoken my words in the

marketplaces and on chartered buses.

I have spoken them to the

cats in every city there, to the

shopkeepers on Ben Yehuda Street

Name a city between the

river and the sea, and I have

spoken my words there. I’m taking

that phrase back – The river and the sea

exist for our words. Moses spoke them

before we ambled in between that space.

Nachman screamed them in the forest.

It’s your turn now. Say them often and loud.

Say them to whoever will listen. Say them to

your children, and their children, and their children.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net