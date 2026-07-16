Great Grilled Grub for National Grilling Month

Grilling and summer go hand-in-hand. Outdoor cooking is a fabulous alternative to heating up the kitchen. Plus, some foods just taste better when cooked outside. Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, a casual weeknight dinner or a Shabbat meal on the patio, the possibilities are endless.

Try something new to celebrate National Grilling Month in July.

Felice Kaufman is a food blogger in Key Largo, Florida. Originally from New York, she moved to Florida in 2018. “As a kid, my dad used to take us to 18th Avenue in Brooklyn to see his ‘fish man,’ who kept a big tank of salmon,” Kaufman, CookingintheKeys.com, told The Journal. “He’d clobber the fish with a big wooden mallet; I was fascinated every time!”

While she does not have fresh salmon in Florida, fresh snapper is available everywhere. Red snapper is one of her favorites. “Red snapper is a meatier fish than other white fillets you’ll find at the market,” she said. “The fish has more body, which makes the meat more succulent than filet of sole, for example. … and when cooked correctly it melts in your mouth.”

Grilled Red Snapper Fillets with Lemon

By Felice Kaufman

1 ½ pounds red snapper fillets

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp Old Bay seasoning or blackened seasoning

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 lemons, halved

Defrost the fish if frozen.

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

Pat the snapper dry with paper towels.

Brush both sides of the fish and the cut side of the lemons with olive oil. Season the fish lightly with salt and black pepper.

Sprinkle both sides of the fish with Old Bay seasoning or blackened seasoning.

Oil the grill grates well before adding the fish. Use long tongs and a folded paper towel dipped lightly in oil or brush the grates with oil.

Place the fish on the hot grill, skin-side down first if the skin is still on. Add the lemon halves cut side down.

Grill the fish for 3 to 4 minutes per side, depending on the thickness. The fish should release easily from the grates when it is ready to flip. If it sticks, give it another minute.

Grill the lemon halves until lightly charred.

The snapper is done when it flakes easily with a fork and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

Serve immediately with the grilled lemon.

“There is something about kebabs (or food on sticks, as my sons called them) that is appealing to both adults and children,” Faith Kramer, author of “52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen,” told The Journal.

She’s created two versions for double the fun: Tofu miso and za’atar chicken. Her kebabs can be made outside on the grill or inside in a grill pan or an electric grill. If using bamboo skewers, soak for 30 minutes first.

“The miso marinade gives the tofu and vegetable kebabs a deeper, more savory flavor and provides a tasty vegan and parve option for a summer barbecue,” Kramer said.

Kramer also uses the marinade from the Middle Eastern inspired za’atar kebabs on grilled and baked chicken and fish, as well as with oven-roasted vegetables and whole roasted cauliflower.

“Leftovers can be refrigerated for a day or two and reheated on a greased baking sheet covered with foil in a 350°F oven until warmed through (about 10-15 minutes),” she said.

Tofu-Miso Kebabs

Serves 4

Miso marinade (see below)

14 to 16 ounce package firm tofu

4 medium zucchini

2 medium onions

16 small cremini or button mushrooms, stems removed

Vegetable oil for grill

Make the miso marinade.

Stir together until smooth ½ cup white, blond or yellow miso paste, 2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil, ¼ cup unsweetened rice or cider vinegar, ¼ cup soy sauce, ¼ cup water, 2 tablespoons agave syrup and ½ teaspoon (or to taste) hot sauce. Can be made 1 day in advance and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before using.

Have 8 long skewers ready.

Rinse and drain tofu. Place tofu in a kitchen towel between two plates. Place a heavy can on top for 20 minutes. Pat tofu dry. Cut into 16 equal pieces.

Cut zucchini into 16 slices, each a ½-inch wide. Cut onions into 16 half-inch chunks. (If chunks separate, reassemble when skewering.)

Pat tofu dry. Cut into 16 equal pieces.

Thread zucchini on skewer, followed by onion, tofu and mushroom. Do a second set of zucchini, onion, tofu and mushroom then repeat on remaining skewers. Brush kebabs on all sides with marinade. Let sit for 20 minutes or refrigerate up to one day (return to room temperature before grilling).

Oil grill. Heat to medium-high. Brush kebabs all over with marinade again. Grill until bottom of the tofu has char marks and is slightly brown. Repeat on all sides, brushing with marinade, until kebabs are grilled (about 10-15 minutes total).

Za’atar Kebabs with Vegetables

Adapted from “52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen”

Serves 4

Za’atar marinade (see below)

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken (thighs or breasts)

4 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium-large red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium-large red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

Vegetable oil for the grill

3 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro

4 lemon wedges

Make the za’atar marinade.

In a large bowl, mix 1 cup olive oil, ¼ cup lemon juice, 1/4 tsp. cayenne (or to taste), ¼ teaspoon black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground za’atar, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and ½ cup finely chopped onion. Can be made 1 day in advance and refrigerated.

Cut the chicken into 1½-inch chunks.

Set aside ¼ cup of the marinade for basting and refrigerate until needed. Add the chicken to the remaining marinade and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour or up to 1 day, stirring occasionally. Add the zucchini, onion, and bell pepper chunks to the marinade about 10 minutes before you’re going to prepare the skewers and stir until evenly coated. Thread the chicken and vegetables onto 8 to 10 long skewers. Brush grill with vegetable oil and heat to medium-high heat.

Grill the skewers, adjusting the heat up or down as needed to avoid scorching or flare-ups. Turn them occasionally and baste with the reserved marinade. Cook the chicken until it’s firm to the touch, with clear juices, 10 to 15 minutes.

Let rest for 5 minutes. Serve on or off the skewers sprinkled with parsley and lemon wedges.