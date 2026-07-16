Kitchri—Comfort and Culture in a Bowl

For as long as I can remember, kitchri has always featured on the summer menu in the kichens of my grandmother Nana Aziza and my mother Nana Sue.

A classic of the Iraqi Jewish kitchen, kitchri is both savory and aromatic. A one pot meal, it is a combination of nutty basmati rice melded with earthy red lentils and flavored with sautéed onions and tangy tomatoes. The irresistible topping of fried garlic and cumin adds a spicy, pungent warmth.

Kitchri is inspired by the Indian Kitchari, a more porridge-like dish of rice and mung beans and the name comes from the Sanskrit word khiccā. Ancient Ayurvedic texts praise this rice and pulse mix for “easy digestion and balancing properties.”

In the Royal Mughal era, this humble peasant meal became a court luxury. The 16th century vizier of the Emperor Akbar recorded seven variations of the dish.

In the 18th century, robust commercial trade and family ties expanded between Baghdad and the British-controlled Indian trade ports of Bombay (Mumbai) and Calcutta (Kolkata). Indian spices and recipes made their way into the Jewish Iraqi kitchen, including the famous amba (fenugreek pickled mangoes).

In Baghdad, local cooks substituted green and yellow mung beans with easily accessible red lentils and added their own unique twist of cumin, onions, and garlic. Kitchri evolved into a distinct Iraqi Jewish comfort food, frequently served as a traditional meatless meal on Thursday evenings.

For me, and probably every other Iraqi Jew, kitchri is the quintessential meal of the Nine Days. As lentils are a traditional Jewish symbol of mourning, most families eat kitchri during the week leading up to Tisha B’Av, the fast marking the destruction of the First and Second Temple.

While kitchri is a source of complete protein, it is traditionally served with a fried egg, sour leben or plain kefir and a fresh tomato-and-cucumber salad with freshly squeezed lemon and extra virgin olive oil.

—Sharon

My mother imprinted the lessons of Tisha B’Av in my mind. Not only was it the date of the destruction of the two Holy Temples, it was the date of the Expulsion from Spain. She impressed on me that we don’t eat meat and chicken, we don’t listen to music and we don’t swim. Before the fast, my mother always served a delicately seasoned brown lentil soup. It’s so good that I make it whenever I’m craving a hearty, nutritious soup. I love to cook with lentils because they are an excellent source of protein, vitamins and minerals, full of fiber and low in calories.

Last week, when Sharon and I got together to cook the kitchri for this week’s article, I was pleasantly surprised to see her pull cumin out of her spice cabinet. While cumin is a crucial spice in Moroccan cuisine, I know that Sharon isn’t a huge fan of it.

She laughed and told me that she makes an exception for kitchri. Good thing, because it’s the topping of caramelized onion, fried cumin and garlic that really adds so much to this kitchri recipe. It’s absolutely delicious!

—Rachel

KITCHRI

2 cups basmati rice, washed and drained

1 cup red lentils, washed and drained

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, finely diced

4 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp turmeric

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

4 Tbsp tomato paste

4 1/2 cups water

Topping

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 onion, sliced into thin half moons

8 garlic cloves, cut into thin slivers

1 tsp cumin

In a large heavy pot, heat 1/4 cup oil over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 5-7 minutes, until softened. Add tomatoes and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add cumin, turmeric, salt and pepper and sauté for 2 minutes.

Pour in the rice and lentils and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and stir well to combine. Cover with water, stir well and bring to a boil.

When most of the water has evaporated, reduce heat to lowest setting and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes.

In a frying pan, warm half the oil over, medium high heat. Add the onion, reduce heat and sauté until caramelized. Set aside.

Heat the remaining oil, add the garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, then add the cumin until garlic is golden brown.

Garnish the rice with the onion, garlic and cumin mixture.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.