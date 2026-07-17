Why JD Vance Awkwardly Dances Around Israel

JD Vance’s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” was disturbing but not surprising.

To be clear, Vance said what the thought he needed to make sure he gets President Donald Trump’s endorsement for the 2028 presidential election.

Trump has a habit of encouraging employees to have competing ideas and see who the public likes better. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is clearly the pro-Israel candidate, who looked like someone punched hm in the gut when Trump praised the Iranian negotiators.

Vance told Rogan that critics claim he takes his marching orders from Tucker Carlson. Whether that’s true or false, he is sounding more like Carlson, talking out of both sides of his mouth. And he’s refused to criticize Carlson, even when the former Fox News host mused that Trump could be the antichrist. But we shouldn’t expect Rogan to ask him about that or why Carlson’s son quit as deputy press secretary for Vance.

Vance explained that hardliners in Iran second-guessed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and downplayed the fact that they violated it by firing on ships. But he told Rogan there was a “very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign to try to derail the negotiations and try to derail the deal.”

He cited a TIME article that gives the impression pro-Israel influencers were paid to make posts against the MOU, but it doesn’t list specific amounts and lists only two people by name. So, when there is no deal, Vance gives further permission to blame the Jews

Vance denied that Trump was blackmailed by Israel to attack Iran, which seemed to shock Rogan, though conspiracy theorists will likely say that Vance had to say that.

Vance told Rogan his message for those verbally attacking him is “Go to Hell!” But what is his message for Qatari billions, or funds from China or Russia to turn Gen-Z against America and Israel? He acknowledges those countries also have influence campaigns, but he didn’t say they were “discreet” or “well-funded.”

Vance’s characterization of those who don’t like the MOU is that some people simply want extended war or to keep bombing Iran. Could it be they don’t want a psychotic regime to rebuild and finance more terrorism? Vance is aware of the truth, but he has no reason to say so if it won’t help him politically.

Vance won’t talk about the Qatari billions funneled into American universities.

That’s because he wants the votes of the students who were influenced.

Vance was keen to say that Israel is losing the information war especially among younger Americans. When Rogan asked why that was, Vance deflected. A big part is the false claim that Israel is committing genocide; both former President Joe Biden and President Trump have failed to explain why they are not. Rogan did not specifically ask Vance about genocide in the interview. We should not be surprised if the Democratic nominee shifts to say Israel is guilty of genocide or had genocidal intentions. Since Rubio would never take part in that, Vance wants to stand out and pick up conspiratorial people or Republicans who have bought into lies about Israel.

Numerous podcasters have questioned whether or not Jeffrey Epstein had ties to the CIA or Mossad. But for the sitting vice president to say that Epstein “clearly had connections to the highest levels of American and Israeli intelligence” without any evidence is harmful.

To say “connections” implies a conspiracy and it’s not the job of the sitting vice president to spitball about conspiracies. But this is Vance’s only way of appearing cool. Rubio, who is 100 times smarter and speaks more eloquently, would not do as well regarding Rogan’s audience, who likes that Vance cursed a few times and can stray from facts.

Also troubling is that Vance said the following: “There’s this massive pro-Israel/anti-Israel debate in the United States of America, I’m like the reasonable moderate.”

What does that mean exactly? He can understand those who say Israel is uniquely evil and should not exist, but he only partially agrees?

He said Israel is an ally like France.

America went to war with Israel against Iran. The last time France was in a war, German troops took over the country in six weeks.

Vance is either bothered or pretending to be bothered by being called antisemitic.

While I would not use that term for Vance, he had a golden opportunity to shoot down an antisemitic conspiracy theory. At a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, a student told Vance that Judaism openly supports the prosecution (he may have meant persecution) of Christianity and questioned why Israel is called America’s greatest ally.

“So, when people say that Israel is somehow manipulating or controlling the president of the United States, they’re not controlling this president of the United States,” Vance said.

The implication is that Trump is so exceptional, he can’t be controlled by Israel, but sure, other presidents have been.

It is ironic that Vance talked to Rogan about shutting down conspiracy theories but also said he is a conspiracy theorist.

And it’s not surprising he wants to focus criticism on Israel as he sees that scapegoating the country can get you political clout.