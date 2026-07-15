The Admirable Epstein: ‘Mr. Moonlight: Brian Epstein and the Making of the Beatles‘

When Philip Norman was working on “Shout!: The Beatles in Their Generation,” his landmark 1981 biography of the Beatles, writing about pop music was seen as a little disreputable. “I was told I was mad,” he said. “I didn’t like to mention the word ‘Beatles.’ I was embarrassed.” Today, it’s a much different landscape, and books about pop music are big business.

Books about the Beatles are still best sellers, even more than 50 years since the band broke up. There are scholarly, sober books such as Mark Lewisohn’s “All These Years,” whose first, nearly 800-page volume takes the story only up to 1962, the cleaned-up, bowdlerized history in Hunter Davies’ authorized 1968 “The Beatles” and sordid, sensationalist tripe like Albert Goldman’s “The Lives of John Lennon.” Wikipedia currently lists 43 books about the band, and that doesn’t include books by people who worked with the Beatles, such as “All You Need Is Ears,” by George Martin.

One figure that has been left behind is Brian Epstein, the Beatles’ gay, Jewish manager. With “Mr. Moonlight: Brian Epstein and the Making of the Beatles,” Norman aims to redress the omission. Even though he was responsible for much of the Beatles’ career from 1962 until his death at the age of 32 in 1967, there hasn’t been a substantial biography of Epstein since Ray Coleman’s 1989 book.

Norman sounds almost offended as he ticks off the ways Epstein has been overlooked due to his religion or sexuality. In making the Beatles superstars, he “changed Britain’s place in the world. Suddenly, everybody wanted British things because of the Beatles and their conquest of America in 1964. And for all of this, he got no recognition whatsoever. Not so much as a thank you from the British government.” From Norman’s perspective, Epstein’s life makes “a wonderfully inspiring and terribly sad story.”

What’s even more impressive, he said, is that Epstein “had to contend with antisemitism and homophobia, which never let up until his death” at 32. Much of it, Norman noted, was of the “subtle British style that could only be felt by the victim.” Norman is married to a Jewish woman, and said “that gave me more insight into antisemitism, which of course has come back in a sickening way.”

“Mr. Moonlight” also shows how deep Epstein’s Judaism went. His family, who owned both Epstein and Sons furnishing stores and NEMS (North Ends Music Store), were prominent members of Liverpool’s Jewish community. The Epsteins kept kosher at home and had Shabbat dinners Friday nights. Brian was sent to a Jewish boarding school and had a bar mitzvah. Even as an adult, Norman said, Epstein “took his Judaism very, very seriously.”

In 1960s Britain, homosexuality was a crime, punishable by up to life in prison; Epstein was blackmailed multiple times. He convinced himself the Beatles had no inkling of his sexuality, but Norman said that the secret in “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” was Epstein’s homosexuality. Lennon was Epstein’s favorite, but could be cruelest in mocking Epstein. Joe Flannery, Epstein’s only stable homoerotic relationship, told Norman that Epstein would return from meetings with the Beatles in tears.

Norman’s admiration for Epstein is obvious both on the page and when speaking to him. His Epstein is a complex man: generous and honest in his business dealings, but prone to moments of violent rage; a man given to elegance who seeks out “rough trade” for sexual gratification; a man capable of deep emotions but unable to sustain a romantic relationship; and a success who was convinced he was a failure. He’s not afraid to explode the myths Epstein created, contradicting the often-told story that Epstein first heard about the Beatles when a customer at NEMS requested “that new single by the Beatles.”

Epstein was possibly the least likely person to succeed in the music business. An adult in a milieu that was proudly adolescent and a buttoned-up middle-class shopkeeper at a time when British pop music was decidedly working-class; the first time Epstein saw the Beatles at the Cavern, he cut an incongruous figure, wearing a suit, tie and hat and holding a briefcase.

The main points of the story are well-known to most Beatle fans; what “Mr. Moonlight” does is move your gaze a few feet to one side and change your focus. Epstein was devoted to the Beatles, whom he referred to as “the boys” even though he was only a few years older, and scrupulous in his business dealings with them. He never interfered with the Beatles’ music, or tried to shape their personalities; his influence is most deeply felt in their presentation. As a member of the Cavern crown told Norman, he “steamed cleaned them.” He took them out of their leather jackets and jeans and put them in suits and insisted the Beatles become professional, bow at the end of every song, and refrain from the earthier aspects of their humor. This, Norman said, “made it possible for middle-class teenagers and their parents and, eventually, their grandparents to like them.”

The book follows Brian on his fruitless trips to London to try and get the Beatles – he told anyone who would listen they were “going to be bigger than Elvis” – a record deal. The band’s demo was famously turned down by Decca Records exec Dick Rowe, who wrote that “guitar groups were on the way out.” EMI finally signed the band, and assigned them to George Martin’s small Parlophone label, which specialized in spoken word records. Martin, in turn, recommended that Epstein hire Jewish song-plugger Dick James to administer Lennon/McCartney’s publishing. These choices meant, Norman writes, that the Beatles’ career was in the hands of “three fundamentally honest men,” the odds of this being “billions-to-one” against. Epstein and the Beatles, he said, arrived at “the triumphantly right destination by a totally wrong route.”

As a music industry naif, Epstein made some terrible deals. The worst among them was the contract he signed with the company that licensed Beatles merchandise; they split the proceeds 90% to 10%, with Epstein and the Beatles getting the short end. When he met with United Artists (UA) to produce “A Hard Day’s Night,” the studio was willing to offer the Beatles 25% of the picture; when asked what he would consider a fair percentage, Epstein told them, “I couldn’t accept anything less than seven-and-a-half percent.”

Norman also clears up two persistent rumors: first whether Lennon and Epstein had sex during their Spanish getaway in 1964; they did. (His sources: Flannery and Yoko Ono, who told Norman that John admitted to having gay sex twice – “once to see what it was like, the second time to make sure he didn’t like it.”) The book also presents an alternate theory of Epstein’s death. He dismissed the idea that Epstein committed suicide, noting first that it was against Jewish law, and Epstein’s brother Clive told Norman that Brian “would never have done that to his mother.” The inquest (which Norman said was “a travesty”) ruled an “accidental death.”

In Norman’s telling, Epstein, realizing he made an awful deal with licensing Beatles merchandise, decided to ignore the contract and license merch himself. Retailers, unsure who had the official license, canceled all their orders, leading many smaller manufacturers to go bust. One of them died of a heart attack, and his son told people he was going to put a hit on Brian Epstein. Reggie Kray, one-half of the Kray twins, “the Al Capones of London,” told The Liverpool Echo that “it’s easy to make a death look like an overdose,” adding, that Epstein’s death “wasn’t us,” which Norman writes “insinuates that it had been someone – and he knew who.” And finally, the man who heard the threat told him about getting a phone call where someone told him, “You’re going to hear that Mr. Epstein had an accident.” After that, Brian was found dead.

Norman, who has written over a dozen books about music, sniffs at Sam Mendes making four Beatle biopics “on the basis of having studied them for one year.” Most people, he said, “think that music writing is easy.” Distinguished authors like Salman Rushdie, Martin Amis and “even Tom Stoppard” think music writing is “the soft option.” But it’s really hard, he said, to make a sentence like “the record went to #3 in the Hot 100” interesting.

Norman’s already started work on his next project. He won’t reveal the subject, but said it will be “Beatle related.”