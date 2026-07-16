Print Issue: City of Lost Angels? | July 17, 2026
Everyone Screams for Ice Cream in July: Culturally and Creamy Rich Recipes from Pati Jinich
Jewish Mexican chef Pati Jinich brings her multicultural perspective to every recipe she creates, blending the traditions, ingredients and stories that have shaped her cooking.
Great Grilled Grub for National Grilling Month
Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, a casual weeknight dinner or a Shabbat meal on the patio, the possibilities are endless.
Table for Five: Devarim
Justice For All
Letter from Los Angeles
A Jewish Angeleno looks back several decades and wonders whether the golden age of LA Jewry is behind us.
Dear England: Don’t Cry for Thee Argentina
When England took a 1-0 lead early in the second half, I felt a sense of cosmic justice. Sixty years is a long time. Argentina won it the last time. Maybe it was England’s turn.
The Admirable Epstein: ‘Mr. Moonlight: Brian Epstein and the Making of the Beatles‘
The Beatles’ manager’s life makes “a wonderfully inspiring and terribly sad story.”
Summer in Israel: Still Waiting for Tourists to Return
Restaurants, gift shops, hotels and car rental companies have all been hit hard by the ongoing war. The blow to the economy is evident almost everywhere you go.
Rosner’s Domain | Can You Be a Zionist Without Zionism?
Do you want to convince Jews, and the world, that Zionism is a cause worth supporting? Explain what “Zionism” is, and perhaps it will turn out that the world is actually on our side.
The Story This Moment Needs
In this moment of rising antisemitism, I’ve noticed that the way I remember, and retell, my own childhood has changed too.
The Kristallnacht Monument and the Question of Whether to Stop
Miniature, polite gestures of memorialization serve neither as insurance against future catastrophes nor as tributes to the victims. So should we stop to acknowledge them?
Jewish Donors: Don’t Walk Away
Do not give up on institutions — but do not disengage from the responsibility to hold them accountable.
Capping the Fire Hydrant
For close to 30 years, we forked up whatever we could afford and were happy to do it. It was now time for them to experience the exhilaration of staring at a pile of bills, not knowing where the money would come from.
Lindsey Graham’s Last Dream
It is difficult to see another member of Congress or administration official capable of moving a possible Israel-Saudi deal to fruition.
L.A. Jewish Leaders Split Over Rahm Emanuel’s Israel Speech
During his roughly 30-minute speech, he warned that Israel had become a “prisoner of its own tools” and that the American-Israel relationship, although historically strong, was “at a crossroads.”
When Confronting Israel Becomes a Career Strategy, Who Speaks for California?
At a moment when California faces soaring costs, housing shortages, energy challenges, water insecurity and mounting technological competition from China, Ro Khanna chose to travel halfway around the world in pursuit of yet another public confrontation with America’s closest and best ally in the Middle East.
Bar-Ilan University and Sheba Medical Center Joining Forces for Biotech Innovation Institute With $120 Million Investment
This $120 million investment is modeled after the American NIH, and it will accelerate the timeline from lab discovery to clinical treatment.
Jew Hatred is an Emotion. Discrimination is the Evidence.
Just like any emotion or any label, hate can be denied. What is much harder to deny is one set of rules for the world and another for the Jews. That’s not an emotion. It’s an action.
The Movie Europe Doesn’t Want You to See
“Citizen Vigilante” serves as a warning to governments that if they don’t secure their borders, enforce laws, and protect their most vulnerable, ordinary people will resort to self-help.