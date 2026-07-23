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Jewish Journal

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Print Issue: Haredim at War | July 24, 2026

The Haredim who break out of their bubbles to join the IDF are often caught between faith, family and country. Here are some of their stories.
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Jewish Journal Staff

July 23, 2026

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