Everyone Screams for Ice Cream in July: Culturally and Creamy Rich Recipes from Pati Jinich

July is National Ice Cream Month, and there’s no better way to beat the heat than with a frozen treat.

Jewish Mexican chef Pati Jinich brings her multicultural perspective to every recipe she creates, blending the traditions, ingredients and stories that have shaped her cooking. That approach shines through in her ice creams, where distinct, delicious flavors reflect her rich cultural influences.

“There are recipes that satisfy a craving, and then there are recipes that tell you something about who you are; burnt milk ice cream from Oaxaca does both for me,” Jinich, author of the upcoming “Foods of La Frontera,” told The Journal. “At first glance, it seems wonderfully simple, milk, sugar, time and patience, but as the milk slowly caramelizes and develops its deep amber color and rich, almost toasted flavor, it becomes something much greater than the sum of its ingredients.”

Jinich said that transformation reminds her of the way traditions evolve as they travel across generations and borders. “As someone who grew up in a Mexican Jewish family, I have always found comfort in discovering those unexpected moments where my two worlds meet,” she said.

When preparing this ice cream, the milk is taken to the edge of scorching, so the flavor is smoky, ashy, rustic and even a little bitter. “That bitterness is not a flaw; it is the whole point, because it makes the sweetness sing,” she said.

To Jinich, that contrast is profoundly Jewish.

“Ours is a tradition that never pretends the bitter away,” she said. “We set it on the table right beside the sweet, the maror next to the charoset, the apples dipped in honey after a year that may have been hard, and we taste both because both are true.”

This ice cream holds that same wisdom in a single spoonful.

“I serve it with galletas de animalitos, the animal crackers every Mexican kid grows up on, because a dessert this soulful deserves a little playfulness on the side,” she said.

Burnt Milk Ice Cream with Animal Crackers

Helado de Leche Quemada con Galletas de Animalitos

1 generous quart

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 stick Ceylon cinnamon or canela

3/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

Animal crackers (for garnish)

In a small saucepan set over medium heat, heat the milk, vanilla and cinnamon stick until a thin skin (called nata) forms on top and it barely begins to simmer, about 6 to 7 minutes. Don’t let it boil. Reduce to the lowest possible heat.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, add 3/4 cups sugar and place over medium to medium-low heat. Let the sugar begin to dissolve, swirling around and moving the whole sauce pan occasionally, but not stirring, until the sugar melts into a caramel syrup, about 7 to 8 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Immediately, remove the cinnamon stick from the milk mixture, and pour it in a very thin stream into the hot caramel, whisking as fast as you can to incorporate it. The caramel will react very aggressively, but you need to continue pouring the milk at a steady slow pace and whisking fast with determination until it is all well combined. If for any reason, any caramel hardened on the bottom of the pan, place back over medium heat and whisk until diluted. Remove from the heat.

In another bowl, whisk the eggs until thick and foamy. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar and continue to mix. In a very thin stream, and very slowly, alternate incorporating the caramel milk and the heavy cream into the eggs, whisking continuously until it is all incorporated.

Pour the mixture into your ice cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions (in my ice cream maker, it takes about 1 hour 15 minutes). Eat right away or freeze until ready to serve.

Serve with whole or crumbled animal crackers.

“My love for corn ice cream is rooted in childhood memories of visiting Chiandoni, a beloved ice cream shop in Mexico City, known for transforming simple, fresh ingredients into unforgettable flavors,” Jinich said. “For me, sweet summer corn isn’t just a vegetable; it’s a reminder of family, tradition and the joy of Mexican heladerías, where familiar ingredients become unexpected desserts.”

Jinich said the combination of fresh corn, milk, cream and sugar creates an ice cream that highlights the natural sweetness of peak-season corn, while celebrating its versatility beyond savory dishes.

“This recipe reflects my philosophy of cooking: honoring simple ingredients, preserving family traditions, and finding joy in sharing food with the people I love,” she said. “For my family, this dessert has become more than a seasonal treat; it’s a tradition.”

Outrageous but Necessary Corn and Cream Ice Cream

Helado de Elote

4 servings

3 ears of shucked fresh corn

2 1/2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp vanilla

Remove the kernels of the corn by holding the ear with one hand straight up over a kitchen towel (this will help keep the kernels from going all over the place). Be sure to use a very sharp knife or serrated knife to cut them off. Place the kernels of corn in a saucepan with the milk, heavy cream, 1/2 cup sugar and place over medium heat, stirring until it comes to a boil. Turn off the heat and allow the ingredients to steep for one hour, covered.

Remove about one cup of corn from the pot. Set the corn aside. Puree the mixture in the pot with an immersion mixer or blender. Bring this to a simmer.

Meanwhile, whisk the yolks with the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. When the liquid comes to a boil whisk in about half of it to the yolks and stir rapidly so you don’t make scrambled eggs. Return to the pot and cook over low heat until the mixture covers the back of a spoon. Add the vanilla.

Return the reserved corn to the ice cream base and pour into a container. Let it cool and place a piece of plastic film directly on top and chill in the refrigerator. Freeze according to the manufacturers directions of your ice cream maker.