We Are Upset Because We Can Read

President Trump and Vice President Vance have spent the last several days expressing confusion about the reaction to the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran.

In Vance’s case, that confusion has been paired with a striking message: that Israel, as a recipient of American support, should refrain from publicly disagreeing with the United States – a formulation that understandably raises concerns for those who believe alliances are meant to preserve, not suppress, national independence.

Why, they ask, are so many Israelis upset? Why are many Republicans uneasy? Why are Iranian dissidents alarmed? Why do people who spent years defending Trump’s Iran policy now sound as though they are describing a second JCPOA?

The answer is not complicated.

It is not because we misunderstood the MOU.

It is because we read it.

One of the stranger features of this debate is the insistence that critics are reacting to rumors or bad-faith interpretations. That might have been plausible before the text was released. It is much harder to argue now that the document is public.

Start with perhaps the most important sentence in the agreement. Article 8 states: “The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons.”

That sentence is remarkable not because it is controversial, but because it is so familiar.

Iran made essentially the same commitment when it signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1970 and the JCPOA in 2015. It made similar representations to inspectors for decades, even as it secretly built nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz while insisting its program was peaceful.

The core argument Donald Trump made against the JCPOA was never that Iran refused to promise restraint. It was that Iran’s promises were not enough. Capabilities were the issue. Verification was the issue. Enrichment was the issue. Breakout capacity was the issue.

That is why many people are struggling to reconcile the rhetoric that defined Trump’s Iran policy with this MOU.

The MOU does not prohibit enrichment. It does not require dismantling enrichment infrastructure. It does not require the destruction of Fordow, Natanz, or Pickaxe Mountain. It does not require the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Instead, it defers these issues to future negotiations over a comprehensive agreement.

The same is true of other pillars of Trump’s prior policy. During Operation “Epic Fury,” the administration made ending Iran’s ballistic missile program and dismantling its support for terrorist proxies central objectives. Yet neither is meaningfully addressed in this MOU.

In other words, the issues Trump and his allies unambiguously identified as the central flaws of the JCPOA are left unresolved or postponed.

That distinction matters because his supporters were told it mattered. They were told that no country pursuing a civilian nuclear program needed domestic enrichment. They were told that once enrichment exists, the question is not whether a regime can build a weapon, but how quickly. Those arguments were persuasive because they were true.

Many of the people now criticizing this MOU learned those arguments from Donald Trump himself.

The economic provisions are just as striking. The MOU commits the United States to supporting an economic reconstruction package reportedly exceeding $300 billion. It contemplates sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, and the restoration of oil exports and financial channels. It effectively loosens the economic chokehold before Iran has made a single concrete concession on its nuclear program.

Reasonable people can debate whether that is wise. What is difficult to understand is why anyone would be surprised by the backlash.

For over a decade, sanctions were not presented as a side issue but as the cornerstone of leverage. “Maximum pressure” was meant to force Tehran to choose between economic survival and nuclear capability. Yet this MOU offers substantial economic relief before the core disputes have even been negotiated, let alone resolved.

Diplomacy typically uses relief as the reward for concessions. Here, the reward appears to precede them.

That tension has only deepened in the days since the agreement was signed. Negotiations on a “final” agreement are supposed to continue for another sixty days, but instead of reinforcing leverage, the administration has publicly signaled concessions.

At the G7, President Trump suggested Iran should be allowed to retain ballistic missiles because “other countries have them.” He warned that failure to reach a deal could trigger economic catastrophe and suggested global oil supplies were at risk without one.

The problem is not simply that critics disagree with those claims. It is that they concede ground before negotiations are complete.

For critics of the JCPOA, ballistic missiles were inseparable from the nuclear issue. Likewise, the entire theory of maximum pressure rested on the idea that Iran needed a deal more than the United States did.

Yet within days of signing the MOU, the administration appeared to argue both that Iran has legitimate claims to capabilities it was previously told it could not retain and that America faces serious consequences if a deal is not reached.

Negotiations are about leverage. When one side begins publicly explaining why it needs an agreement, supporters are entitled to ask whether that leverage is being surrendered prematurely.

The same dynamic appears in the section addressing Lebanon. The MOU calls for a cessation of military activity, including in Lebanon, and emphasizes territorial integrity.

That language sounds reasonable until one recalls why southern Lebanon became a battlefield.

The problem was never Israel’s respect for Lebanese sovereignty. The problem was that Lebanon failed to exercise sovereignty over its territory, allowing Hezbollah to establish itself as an Iranian-backed army embedded in civilian areas, in direct violation of international obligations.

Israelis therefore read these provisions differently. They see immediate constraints on their freedom of action and self-defense with little emphasis on enforcing the conditions that were supposed to prevent Hezbollah’s buildup in the first place.

They see “territorial integrity” invoked against the state responding to aggression rather than the force that created it.

The reaction is not limited to Israelis. It extends to Iranian dissidents as well.

Over the past year, President Trump repeatedly described the Iranian regime as weakened, vulnerable, and increasingly disconnected from its own people. He told Iranians that “help is on the way,” a statement many understood as American support for meaningful change.

Those same dissidents now see an MOU that could deliver hundreds of billions of dollars to the regime they oppose. What they once viewed as pressure on a regime suppressing them now looks like a lifeline. What they hoped was the beginning of collapse now appears to be a reprieve.

That brings us back to the administration’s question: Why are people upset?

They are upset because they read the agreement.

They compared it to what they were told for years by Trump and his administration.

They were told enrichment capability was unacceptable.

They were told sanctions were leverage, not a concession.

They were told ballistic missiles and proxy terror were central threats, not negotiable details.

They were told promises were meaningless without enforceable restrictions.

Most importantly, they were told that the fundamental flaw of the JCPOA was that it trusted promises over capabilities.

Yet the centerpiece of this MOU is a promise.

A promise from the same regime that built secret nuclear facilities while denying it. A promise from the same regime whose proxies destabilized the region and targeted civilians and allies. A promise from the same regime that has repeatedly used negotiations to buy time rather than make peace.

Which is why the administration’s confusion feels so misplaced.

The problem is not that people fail to understand the MOU. The problem is that they understand it all too well.

People listened, remembered, and compared.

And they reached a conclusion that is inescapable.

So, why are so many people upset with this MOU? Because we can read.

Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.