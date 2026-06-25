fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: A Time-Out for Gratitude | June 26, 2026

America's 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a great Jewish value, so we've created a very special birthday present: an e-book with 250 reasons to be grateful for America.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

June 25, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Did Hamas Accomplish Its Oct. 7 Goal?

June 24, 2026

The Hamas supporters have managed, at least for now, to turn American elected officials and a large portion of the American population against one of its foremost allies.

The Politics of War

June 24, 2026

Trump’s biggest headache will be Netanyahu, his erstwhile ally who now recognizes that continued loyalty to the American leader would cost him his own reelection this fall.

There Would Be No America Without Jerusalem

June 22, 2026

America is not modern Israel’s creator, and Israel is not America’s dependent. The two nations have influenced one another and benefited from one another, but the deepest roots of that relationship predate them both.

Vance Wants the Jews to Keep Quiet

June 22, 2026

Vance is not the first political leader to lose his temper because somebody, somewhere, criticized a policy of his. And it’s not the first time the vice president has tried to bully an American ally through the tactic of public shaming.

250 Years Later, a Time-Out for Gratitude

June 21, 2026

America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a timeless Jewish value, so we’ve created a timeless birthday present: An e-book titled “250 Reasons to Say Thank You to America.”

Our Worst Critic

June 19, 2026

Anyone who has watched an idea smothered by a committee knows how destructive criticism can be. But it is natural; change is anxiety-provoking.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.