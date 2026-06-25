Print Issue: A Time-Out for Gratitude | June 26, 2026
Celebrate Lemon Month: Pickled and Preserved Lemon Recipes from Beth A. Lee
Fresh lemons are the perfect finish to a cocktail, salad dressing, soup, marinade, fish or chicken main, pasta, pesto, etc.
Table for Five: Chukat-Balak
Red Heifer
Fifty Reasons Why Jews are Particularly Grateful for America – and Others Should Be Too!
America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a great Jewish value, so we’ve created a very special birthday present: an e-book with 250 reasons to be grateful for America.
Rosner’s Domain | What Is ‘Right Wing’ in Israel?
Right-wing voters view themselves as ideologues driven by core issues and substance, not by the admiration for a single politician.
Abu Yair: The Left’s New Superstar
Almost overnight, Yair Golan transformed from a retired general into one of the most talked-about politicians in Israel.
From the Favelas to SoFi Stadium: What Los Angeles Can Learn from Hosting the World Cup
Beyond the on-field excitement of global soccer lies a deeper opportunity: to draw hard-earned lessons from the nations that have long dominated the beautiful game.
Balancing Our Minds and Bodies
It is very hard to stay calm in these times, but I do believe the best way to do so is through balance.
Did Hamas Accomplish Its Oct. 7 Goal?
The Hamas supporters have managed, at least for now, to turn American elected officials and a large portion of the American population against one of its foremost allies.
The Politics of War
Trump’s biggest headache will be Netanyahu, his erstwhile ally who now recognizes that continued loyalty to the American leader would cost him his own reelection this fall.
There Would Be No America Without Jerusalem
America is not modern Israel’s creator, and Israel is not America’s dependent. The two nations have influenced one another and benefited from one another, but the deepest roots of that relationship predate them both.
Vance Wants the Jews to Keep Quiet
Vance is not the first political leader to lose his temper because somebody, somewhere, criticized a policy of his. And it’s not the first time the vice president has tried to bully an American ally through the tactic of public shaming.
Trump’s Tehran Ball and Chain
Trump has done himself no favors with this MOU. His “art of the deal” is now defrocked as a fairy tale.
250 Years Later, a Time-Out for Gratitude
America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a timeless Jewish value, so we’ve created a timeless birthday present: An e-book titled “250 Reasons to Say Thank You to America.”
Our Worst Critic
Anyone who has watched an idea smothered by a committee knows how destructive criticism can be. But it is natural; change is anxiety-provoking.
Different Lessons on Unity: The New York Knicks and Israel
If Israel had made it to the World Cup this year and won just one game, this country would look like New York City right now.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbis Camras, Vogel Take One Step Back
First of three parts
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Bookstein’s Love Affair with Poland
Third of three parts
Goldrich Center Preview Day, L.A. Native Feted at Israel’s Teachers’ Day, EarlyJ Names L.A. Director
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
A Bisl Torah — What Do They Need?
Simply, but sensitively asking, “What is it that you need,” may be one of the greatest acts of love we can perform.