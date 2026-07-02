Print Issue: What Happened to Loving Our Country? | July 3, 2026
From Los Angeles to Jerusalem: Dorraine Weiss Built a New Life in Israel at 62
Today, with several of her grandsons serving in the IDF, she believes there is no other place she would rather be.
A Baharat Scented T’bit
This recipe is traditional and personal at the same time, which feels fitting.
Red, White and Blue Dairy Treats for Your Fourth of July Celebration
These delicious red, white and blue dairy desserts make it worth going parve for your Independence Day barbecue or picnic.
Table for Five: Pinchas
Women’s Rights
Mel Brooks Turns 100, AFI Bumps ‘Blazing Saddles’ to Top of Comedy List
Brooks has spent his career making large targets look small: Nazis, tyrants, bigots, Hollywood annoyances, studio logic, bad taste, good taste and, now, age.
The Limitations of a Housing Act and Two Practical Solutions
America’s housing crisis demands more than incremental turns. By doubling capital gains relief and launching the T.E.A.C.H. Homes Program, policymakers can inject immediate momentum into a market desperately needing it.
What Does the Rise of Democratic Socialists Mean for Jews and Democrats?
The DSA has shown that being anti-Israel, even if a candidate lacks experience, is enough to win.
Remembering Little Big Horn 150 Years Later as Historians, not Prosecutors or Priests
Today, for Americans and Jews, the Battle of Little Big Horn has relevance and resonance.
Rosner’s Domain | Savior No More
The greater the expectation, the sharper the disappointment.
Hineni: Choosing Torah
As always, we each have the power to choose to listen, to learn, and to grow, or we can shut our ears to that still, small voice. Are you listening? Are you willing? Are you here?
The Agreement with Iran: This Lemon Is Sour, but Israel Can – and Must –Make Lemonade
If Israel can help ensure that the enriched uranium leaves Iran, and if it can use this moment to push Iran and its money out of Lebanon, then a damaging agreement can still be turned into a strategic opening.
Doubling Down on Who We Are
The work, the ancient, urgent, irreplaceable work of Jewish community, is the answer. Not as retreat. Not as consolation. But as the most powerful response available to us.
I Chose Judaism
I was born Jewish, but I chose Judaism in the sense that I came to understand what Judaism represents, how it gives meaning and purpose to my life and how important it is for the world.
Did Netanyahu Undermine Israel’s Most Valuable Asset?
For 75 years, Israeli prime ministers, left and right, kept American politics out of their statecraft. Netanyahu ended that tradition. The bill is coming due.
Lincoln’s Fast and Moses’ Faith: A July Fourth Reflection
Lincoln’s covenantally-minded republic, what he called God’s “almost chosen people,” would emerge from the conflict victorious, just as Moses’ would eventually return to the Promised Land after their fracture and resulting exile.
We Are Grieving: A Lament
I am grieving the loss of an illusion, that we had finally outgrown this ancient poison, that education and progress had cured a sickness older than our temples’ ruins.
On Wholeness
This, I think, is belonging. And belonging is always to play a part in something larger than oneself.
It’s Really a Wonderful Life
Like George Bailey, Moses felt he could not carry this burden alone and did not want to live. Even Moses could not see all the good that he had done in this life. Little did he know that thousands of years later, we would still be thankful for his leadership.
Grief in our Times
During the three weeks before Tisha b’Av we remember how the Romans began their attack, breaking the walls, creating insecurity and fear among the people.