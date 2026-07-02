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Jewish Journal

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Print Issue: What Happened to Loving Our Country? | July 3, 2026

What a gangbuster quarter millennium of a résumé America has assembled. Much to be proud of, and, yet… far too few Americans are lining up to blow out the candles.
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Jewish Journal Staff

July 2, 2026

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