Print Issue: What Will Bibi Do Now? | June 12, 2026
From Beverly Hills to Capitol Hill: Three American Jews Honored
The occasion was Project Legacy’s annual Jewish American Heritage Month luncheon, an event that civic engagement leader Ezra Friedlander has, over the years, turned into one of May’s most substantive gatherings in Washington
Alone No More: How Aliyah Became a Lifeline for LiAmi Lawrence
From someone who once needed help finding a job, food and support, Lawrence became the person providing it — offering connections, employment assistance, food gift cards and a 24/7 support line for those in need.
True Legends and a Smoked Brisket
This week we share our column with one of our favorite Instagram bloggers, New Yorker Jeff Mosczyc (pronounced Mah-zik). As the son of a German immigrant father and a first-generation Hungarian mother, his mouthwatering, meat-centric recipes reflect his Ashkenazi background.
Father’s Day Food
This year’s Father’s Day round-up features recipes from different ends of the Jewish spectrum: dill pickle kraut and a Moroccan tomato dip.
Table for Five: Korach
Challenging Moses
Trump’s Surrender to Iran is Evident in First Sentence of Ceasefire Deal
Trump may have the bluster, but the mullahs know they hold the cards.
What Will Bibi Do?
With the U.S. and Iran signing a ceasefire deal that limits Israel’s options, the Israeli prime minister is facing a most difficult moment during an election year.
Don’t Forget the People: The Iran Ceasefire Must Protect Civilians
As details emerge about a signed agreement between the United States and Iran, there still may be room to protect the Persian people from Tehran’s despots, the Lebanese from Hezbollah, Yemenis from the Houthis and Gazans from Hamas.
A Holocaust-Era Heroine for the Ages in ‘The Goddess of Warsaw’
In “The Goddess of Warsaw,” our hero is Lena Browning, an aging Hollywood starlet who has similar credentials to Marilyn Monroe, Joan Crawford and Jane Mansfield.
Trump’s Civilizational Moment
It all depends on one mercurial and imperfect man in the White House. But whether he succeeds or fails, he is leading a free world, much of which no longer understands what it needs to do to survive.
Trump’s New Iran Deal Leaves Israel to Confront Old Dangers Alone
Now Israel watches as its closest friend prepares to hand billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It sees the nuclear issue endlessly discussed but still unresolved, and Lebanon left hanging in uncertainty.
When ‘Peace’ Breaks Out
Ultimately, although he presented himself as a disruptor, Trump remains captive to the conceptual frameworks, values and norms of Western societies, which place them at a disadvantage in the current clash of civilizations.
Benjamin Franklin, Korah, and the Battle for the Constitution
Just as Moses and Aaron had proven their God-approved mettle, “the new federal constitution,” which, in Franklin’s view, had “been unreasonably and vehemently opposed,” would ultimately prevail by God’s grace.
We Need a Long-Term Strategy to Deal with Iran
In handing Tehran the keys to lock up the region without a fight, Trump would become the first American president to sign away his country’s right to ply international waters freely.
Hope Is Not a Foreign Policy
The “deal,” as far as is known right now, is simply a 60-day extension of the ceasefire. The can will be kicked down the road.
A Heavenly Service
During these days when it is so easy to succumb to despair, religious services can serve as a wonderful antidote to hopelessness. Especially this one.
What My Soul Knows Before I Do
Sometimes the soul arrives before the explanation does. And sometimes, just before dawn, the world becomes quiet enough for us to notice the first light.
Jewish Caucus Stands Up
One of the best-kept secrets in California politics is the effectiveness and growing influence of the Legislative Jewish Caucus.
AZM’s Herbert Block on Staying Proudly Zionist in a Difficult Time
Despite the anti-Israel, anti-Zionist sentiment poisoning so many institutions and people, Herbert Block, executive director of the American Zionist Movement, is optimistic about the Jewish community’s response it.