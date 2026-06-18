fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: What Will Bibi Do Now? | June 12, 2026

With the U.S. and Iran signing a cease-fire deal that limits Israel's options, the Israeli prime minister is facing a most difficult moment during an election year.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

June 18, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

True Legends and a Smoked Brisket

June 18, 2026

This week we share our column with one of our favorite Instagram bloggers, New Yorker Jeff Mosczyc (pronounced Mah-zik). As the son of a German immigrant father and a first-generation Hungarian mother, his mouthwatering, meat-centric recipes reflect his Ashkenazi background.

Father’s Day Food

June 18, 2026

This year’s Father’s Day round-up features recipes from different ends of the Jewish spectrum: dill pickle kraut and a Moroccan tomato dip.

What Will Bibi Do?

June 17, 2026

With the U.S. and Iran signing a ceasefire deal that limits Israel’s options, the Israeli prime minister is facing a most difficult moment during an election year.

Trump’s Civilizational Moment

June 17, 2026

It all depends on one mercurial and imperfect man in the White House. But whether he succeeds or fails, he is leading a free world, much of which no longer understands what it needs to do to survive.

When ‘Peace’ Breaks Out

June 17, 2026

Ultimately, although he presented himself as a disruptor, Trump remains captive to the conceptual frameworks, values and norms of Western societies, which place them at a disadvantage in the current clash of civilizations.

We Need a Long-Term Strategy to Deal with Iran

June 17, 2026

In handing Tehran the keys to lock up the region without a fight, Trump would become the first American president to sign away his country’s right to ply international waters freely.

Hope Is Not a Foreign Policy

June 17, 2026

The “deal,” as far as is known right now, is simply a 60-day extension of the ceasefire. The can will be kicked down the road.

A Heavenly Service

June 17, 2026

During these days when it is so easy to succumb to despair, religious services can serve as a wonderful antidote to hopelessness. Especially this one.

What My Soul Knows Before I Do

June 17, 2026

Sometimes the soul arrives before the explanation does. And sometimes, just before dawn, the world becomes quiet enough for us to notice the first light.

Jewish Caucus Stands Up

June 17, 2026

One of the best-kept secrets in California politics is the effectiveness and growing influence of the Legislative Jewish Caucus.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.