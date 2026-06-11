Print Issue: Is History Asking Too Much of Us? | June 12, 2026
Voice Actor Jeff Bergman on Replacing Don Rickles in ‘Toy Story 5’
“We very much want to keep the spirit and the essence of that iconic character that Rickles created.”
Why I Cried Watching ‘Crossing Delancey’ Performed Live on Stage
As I left the theater, wiping my eyes, I felt renewed gratitude for traditions that slow us down enough to truly see one another.
Miznon Expands with New West Third St. Location and a Kosher Restaurant, Malka
The concept, brought to life by Israeli chef Eyal Shani, is deceptively simple: pita as a canvas, filled with everything from lamb kebab and rib-eye minute steak to schnitzel and their signature candy steak, overnight seared brisket, aioli, mustard, pickles, tomato, and red onion.
A Magical Potato Carpet Ride
Who doesn’t love potatoes? And this potato carpet recipe is sure to satisfy the potato lovers in your life.
Sushi Day Recipes with Marisa Baggett
Whether you’re a longtime sushi lover or a newbie to preparing this creative cuisine, Baggett’s recipes are a delicious way to mark the holiday.
Table for Five: Shlach
Spying Out The Land
What Antisemitism Requires of Us
The current Jewish debate cannot end with a choice between fighting antisemites and strengthening Jewish life. Both are necessary, but neither fully answers what this moment requires.
Is History Asking Too Much of Us?
The question for the Jewish people today is not merely whether we believe in the future but whether we are willing to become the kind of people that the future requires.
Rosner’s Domain | Can Israel’s Image Be Fixed?
Israelis view themselves as fighting for survival, just, fair, moral and brave, while the rest of the world sees something else entirely, viewing Israel as a country that has lost its brakes, destabilizing the order and running amok without justification.
The Nakba as Libel: How a Narrative Engine Drives Antizionism
The Nakba narrative does not merely tell a story of displacement. It functions as a libel. Understanding that distinction is essential to understanding why the world reacted to Oct. 7 the way it did.
Do Not Blame the Child, Blame the Leadership
The answer is not hatred of ordinary Haredim. The answer is a clear law against organized calls for refusal.
The Courage of Jacob and Commitment to the Union
Liberation of the slaves was a cause long dear to Jewish hearts.
Nothing to Fear but Fear
If I toss out a can of baked beans that expired one day earlier for fear of botulism, what do you think goes through my mind when it comes to bears, mountain lions, sharks and rattlesnakes?
The Many-States Solution
As we weigh the benefits and downsides of a potential two-state solution, the unguaranteed but plausible prospect of an unprecedented regional peace should be considered as part of that discussion.
What Can AI Do for Us?
The question is not whether Jewish communities will use AI; they already are. The question is whether we will adopt these tools passively, or shape them deliberately according to Jewish values, Jewish learning, and Jewish responsibility.
Gerald Posner on Trump, JFK, RFK and Jew-Blaming
Posner said he hopes he can reach levelheaded people with open minds who have the viewpoint that they are open to changing their opinions if the evidence points in a certain direction.
When the Microphone Belongs to the School
When a college chooses the voice, approves the occasion, and hands over the microphone to a known activist, it owns what follows from that stage.
I’m in Northern Israel, Reading About Iranian Missiles Coming Our Way
Maybe hiding the fear was my own personal missile. Maybe it was my own defiant message to the Jew-hating murderers in Tehran.
The Fearless Democratic Downfall
Democrats are not only endorsing and choosing quasi-Nazis and actual Islamists at the ballot box. They seem to have also adopted their suicidal tendencies.