Print Issue: Batya’s Moment | June 5, 2026
‘Playmakers’: A Jewish Toyland
The entire toy industry in America was largely Jewish, from the company founders and executives to the designers and factory workers, from the wholesale distributors and the army of salesmen, to the retail outlets and the large department stores that sold them.
Comedian Jeff Ross Talks Pastrami in the Big Apple
The Museum of the City of New York welcomed “The Roastmaster General” along with Katz’s Deli owner Jake Dell for a meaty talk on the Jewish deli’s legacy.
AFHU Western Region Names President, Jewish American Heritage Month Exhibit, Moishe House Shabbat
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Tourism Chief Says Israel Remains Open, Safe, and Ready for You
Alongside cultural outreach, the Ministry is also focusing on investors and infrastructure. Itzhakov said Israel is actively encouraging tourism-related investment through targeted meetings and investor conferences.
Former Hostage Bar Kupershtein Finds Moments of Joy in Los Angeles
He said he hopes to raise awareness of what Israel is facing, and to share what he endured during two years of captivity.
A Diploma and A Fava Bean Spring Pasta Dish
This creamy, saucy pasta is a perfect way to showcase the delicate green vegetables of spring — fresh asparagus, green peas and fava beans.
Celebrate Spice Day on June 10
It’s a reminder to embrace the joy of herbs and spices, while exploring and creating new recipes.
Table for Five: Behaalotecha
Sacred Celebration
Batya’s Moment
NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon talks about her new book, “The Jews and The Left,” her rift with Megyn Kelly and why antisemitism has spread like wildfire in America.
Holocaust Museum LA Unveils Major Expansion for Future Generations
The expanded campus will include multiple pavilions where visitors can explore the full arc of Holocaust history: the world that existed before, the horrors that unfolded during and the lasting consequences that continue to shape the present.
Jewish Power and Other Myths
Historically, Jews have been accused of controlling politics, the banks and the media. I haven’t read yet that they control the weather, but that wouldn’t be any more bizarre than the other charges.
The New Antisemitism Doesn’t Deny Jewish Suffering, It Weaponizes It
Once a society begins treating Jewish fear and/or pain as inherently dishonest, Jewish trauma as inherently political, or Jewish victimhood as uniquely undeserving of empathy, it creates a moral exception around Jews.
To Love Israel Is to Demand More of It
When we fall short — as individuals, as a people, whether everyday Jews or the Prime Minister himself — we must have the courage to face it honestly, call it what it is, and do better.
Prayer in Times of Illness
How should we approach prayer for an end-stage dying patient, for whom medical professionals predict no chance of recovery?
Jewish and Christian Zionists Must Stand Together
As America’s 250th birthday approaches, the history of Christian Zionism in early America highlights the importance of today’s ecumenical allyship.
The Philanthropic Pivot to Jewish Joy Is Misguided
The problem is not Jewish joy itself. The problem is the growing belief that Jewish joy can replace the difficult work of protecting the conditions that make Jewish flourishing possible in the first place.
More Than a Trip: A Lesson in Jewish Identity
While disappointment over not being in Israel was real, the experience quickly evolved into something deeper: an exploration of what it means to be a Jew in America.
Rosner’s Domain | Accepting an Unacceptable Dictate
Can Israel’s dependency on the U.S. be reduced? Yes, but it is a lengthy, costly process.
Zionism and the Bones of Ezekiel
Nothing about the Jewish story—with its revolutionary insistence that there is one God, its history of relentless suffering, its triumphant return to the land it was expelled from millennia ago—is normal, and we shouldn’t try claiming it is.
Democracy, Divinity and the Inherent Challenge of the Image of God
Tomer Persico’s “In God’s Image: How Western Civilization Was Shaped by a Revolutionary Idea” is a tour de force — with a twist. Tracing the history of the concept, he suggests the Deity perhaps planted the seeds for His own modern demise.