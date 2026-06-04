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Jewish Journal

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Print Issue: Batya’s Moment | June 5, 2026

NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon talks about her new book, "The Jews and The Left," her rift with Megyn Kelly and why antisemitism has spread like wildfire in America.
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Jewish Journal Staff

June 4, 2026

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