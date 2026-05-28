Print Issue: The Rise of Magen Am | May 22, 2026
From Antisemitism to Antizionism: Toronto Symposium Marks a New Era in Jewish Advocacy
The inaugural World Symposium Against Antizionism reflected a meaningful shift in how some Jewish thinkers and advocates believe the community should engage with the forces arrayed against it.
AJU Honors Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson at Gala Marking 25-Year Legacy
A leading voice in Conservative Judaism, Artson has long shaped Jewish thought and leadership far beyond the walls of AJU.
Ancient Glory: Mediterranean Sea Bass
I especially love the way Kalamata olives play against fish, adding a perfectly intense and satisfying umami profile.
Fakesgiving Desserts and Drinks
It’s a reminder that gathering with friends and family over a big meal can be done any time of year.
Table for Five: Nasso
Repentance And Restitution
Israel Is Not America’s Client. It Is America’s Forward Defense Partner
Security cooperation with Israel protects the United States and American citizens, saves American taxpayers money and helps anchor American military superiority around the world.
The Rise of Magen Am
How a Chabad rabbi built a community security movement in Los Angeles.
Rosner’s Domain | Bibi and the Meatheads
Netanyahu and his base have held power for most of three decades, yet in spirit, they are still raging against the condescending elites.
Students Seem Determined to Illustrate That ‘The Coddling of the American Mind’ Is Still Relevant
Matching the national average, seven out of 10 Dartmouth students refuse to endorse the idea that it is never acceptable to shout down a speaker, and five in 10 say there are instances when it is acceptable to block other students from attending a speech.
Heroines of Oct. 7 on Stage and Livestream
A new women-to-women production, called “HEROINES! Songs & Soliloquies for the Soul.”
J Street: Tough Love Without the Love
Slinging criticism without responsibility and spewing all complaints all the time, is barn-burning, not bridge-building.
In Debt to Hollywood
There was a time when people in Hollywood had the moral clarity to also defend Jews who were in danger half a world away. My family’s freedom is the direct result of that solidarity.
They Don’t Care About Gaza
Most voters don’t care about Gaza, and — despite all the alarmist predictions — the Gaza conflict had no impact on the presidential election.
A Life in Fragments
Memory is essential for our sense of self. We rekindle our experiences through our memories. Without memory, who are we, and how can we make sense of the world?
The Israel Challenge
While both political parties have a vested political interest in pretending that there are only a scattered few antisemites in their respective ranks, the Jewish community does not have the same luxury.
Raising Jewish Children
The more we teach our children to love Judaism, the deeper the roots they will have as they grow in this melting pot of a world.
Mamdani’s OK Corral
We are reaching a powder keg moment in the Five Boroughs—a period never before imagined in a city so widely identified with its Jewish population.