fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: The Rise of Magen Am | May 22, 2026

How a Chabad rabbi built a community security movement in Los Angeles.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

May 28, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

In Debt to Hollywood

May 27, 2026

There was a time when people in Hollywood had the moral clarity to also defend Jews who were in danger half a world away. My family’s freedom is the direct result of that solidarity.

They Don’t Care About Gaza

May 27, 2026

Most voters don’t care about Gaza, and — despite all the alarmist predictions — the Gaza conflict had no impact on the presidential election.

A Life in Fragments

May 27, 2026

Memory is essential for our sense of self. We rekindle our experiences through our memories. Without memory, who are we, and how can we make sense of the world?

The Israel Challenge

May 27, 2026

While both political parties have a vested political interest in pretending that there are only a scattered few antisemites in their respective ranks, the Jewish community does not have the same luxury.

Raising Jewish Children

May 26, 2026

The more we teach our children to love Judaism, the deeper the roots they will have as they grow in this melting pot of a world. 

Mamdani’s OK Corral

May 25, 2026

We are reaching a powder keg moment in the Five Boroughs—a period never before imagined in a city so widely identified with its Jewish population.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.