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Mamdani Needs to Pay a Price for Harming Jews

It’d be one thing if Mamdani were a lowly Israelophobe with a few hundred followers. But he’s not. He’s mayor of the city with the world’s largest Jewish population.
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Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

July 24, 2026

I don’t care if he’s a mayor, an activist or a CEO.

I do care that his video singling out and attacking the world’s only Jewish state got 90 million views; and that a few days later, a man yelling “Allahu Akbar” stabbed a Jew wearing a yarmulke on the Upper West Side.

I do care that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani deliberately lied when he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal,” knowing very well the huge difference between “criminal” and “accused criminal.”

I do care that he called AIPAC “monsters” and has accused Israel of the worst possible crime of committing genocide.

I do care that Israel is the only foreign country in the world that Mamdani has chosen to attack.

Above all, I care that Mamdani has put a target on the back of every Jew.

It’d be one thing if Mamdani were a lowly Israelophobe with a few hundred followers.

But he’s not. He’s mayor of the city with the world’s largest Jewish population.

And he’s decided to make the world’s only Jewish state his personal pinata.

Sure, he says things like, “I want to make clear that this is a city where we have no tolerance for hatred of any kind,” but in my view, that makes his obsession with Israel even more creepy and dangerous.

A few days ago, I wrote a column asking, “Why are Jews not suing Mamdani?”

I got a range of responses, from the legal to the emotional, but the overall reaction was “Yes!”

Singling out Israel and putting Jews in harm’s way are bad things.

I’m not a lawyer, but I know that people are less likely to do bad things if they pay a price for doing those bad things.

It’s not enough to call him out, however harshly we do so. That hasn’t stopped him.

He needs to be deposed and exposed, ideally in front of 90 million viewers.

Which brilliant lawyer will step up?

 

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