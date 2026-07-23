I Can’t Always — A poem for Parsha Va’etchanan

Va’etchanan — I entreated (Deuteronomy 3:23–7:11)

As one who follows the teachings

of Jewish theologian and scholar Mick Jagger

I have learned the Torah of

not always getting what I want.

I’m at the point where it sometimes feels like

not always becomes rarely ever. I have learned,

like Moses, to ask earnestly, but, like to Moses,

the response is uncomfortably firm.

I keep asking though. My vision for

the world as it should be is not wavered by

the holy anger. I’m an unrequited entreater.

(I make up words to suit my needs.

No one is happy about this.)

I keep trying to reach a promised land

but either my entry is denied, or I’m

missing the signs I’m already there.

Grammar check is having a field day

with my choices here, and it too is

learning entreatments are not always

answered the way we want.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

came out the year after I was born. (Don’t

look up that year, you already know too much.)

Was I already too noisy as a baby?

Oh, Holy One … if you’re anything beyond

my imagination, please give me more than

a little glimpse. Just a single toe on the ground

I want to get what I want, just once.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 30 books including “Begin the Beget” and “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net