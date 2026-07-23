I Can’t Always — A poem for Parsha Va’etchanan

Va’etchanan — I entreated (Deuteronomy 3:23–7:11)
As one who follows the teachings
of Jewish theologian and scholar Mick Jagger
I have learned the Torah of
not always getting what I want.
I’m at the point where it sometimes feels like
not always becomes rarely ever. I have learned,
like Moses, to ask earnestly, but, like to Moses,
the response is uncomfortably firm.
I keep asking though. My vision for
the world as it should be is not wavered by
the holy anger. I’m an unrequited entreater.
(I make up words to suit my needs.
No one is happy about this.)
I keep trying to reach a promised land
but either my entry is denied, or I’m
missing the signs I’m already there.
Grammar check is having a field day
with my choices here, and it too is
learning entreatments are not always
answered the way we want.
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
came out the year after I was born. (Don’t
look up that year, you already know too much.)
Was I already too noisy as a baby?
Oh, Holy One … if you’re anything beyond
my imagination, please give me more than
a little glimpse. Just a single toe on the ground
I want to get what I want, just once.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 30 books including “Begin the Beget” and “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net