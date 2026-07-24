Rabbi Artson Honored by WLCJ, Mem Global’s Embark Names Executive Director

Rabbi Brad Artson, American Jewish University’s Goldstine Distinguished Scholar, received the Mathilde Schechter Award from the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism (WLCJ) during the organization’s international convention, which was held this month in Alexandria, Va.

“I am grateful beyond words to my friends in Women’s League for Conservative Judaism for the honor of receiving their highest award, named after that great educator and leader Mathilde Schechter,” Artson said. “She launched an organization in her own image: bold, bright women who took on leadership roles in a time when such a possibility was too often denied or dismissed. She was and is the consummate embodiment of deep learning, ethical rigor and communal engagement and the members of Women’s League are too. I am honored to be their partner and friend today and across the years.”

Established in 1984, the Mathilde Schechter Award perpetuates the memory and ideals of Mathilde Roth Schechter, founder of WLCJ. The award recognizes individuals whose service to Judaism and humanity has made a lasting impact through advancing knowledge, promoting peace and understanding, strengthening ties between American Jewry and Israel, expanding opportunity for those in need and enhancing democratic values.

Artson was recognized for a lifetime of scholarship, spiritual leadership and service to the Conservative movement. For the past 26 years, he held the Abner and Roslyn Goldstine dean’s chair at AJU’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, where he helped educate and mentor generations of Conservative rabbis. On July 1, he transitioned to his current role as AJU’s Goldstine Distinguished Scholar.

“Rabbi Artson has devoted his career to making Jewish learning intellectually rigorous, spiritually meaningful and accessible to diverse communities,” AJU president and CEO Jay Sanderson said. “His influence extends far beyond our campus through his teaching, writing and mentorship, and this recognition from Women’s League for Conservative Judaism is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary and ongoing contributions to the Jewish people.”

An internationally recognized rabbi, author and teacher, Artson has written extensively on Jewish thought, ethics, spirituality, science and theology.

His selection for the Mathilde Schechter Award underscores his enduring impact on Jewish scholarship, leadership and the Conservative movement, as well as his lifelong commitment to cultivating thoughtful, compassionate Jewish leaders.

Past honorees of the Mathilde Schechter Award have included Golda Meir, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Elie Wiesel.

Mem Global, the parent organization of Moishe House, has named Los Angeles community leader Alyssa Craft as the new executive director of Embark, its cohort program that supports interfaith and mixed-heritage couples to explore Jewish life together.

Guided by a local rabbi, and alongside a cohort of their peers, Embark couples learn how to bring Jewish learning and traditions into their lives in a way that feels relevant and accessible to them, without any prerequisites or expectations to convert. Craft, an alumna of Moishe House, has over a decade of experience in the Jewish nonprofit landscape and now looks to bring Embark to more communities and couples across the country.

“I want Embark to be a movement as much as a program,” Craft said. “One that reaches mixed-heritage couples and families in every community, is embraced by rabbis and clergy across denominations, and becomes a cornerstone of Jewish belonging nationwide. The stronger the sense of belonging we create for our partners and families, regardless of their religious affiliation, the stronger our Jewish future will be.”

Craft comes to Mem Global with a background in Jewish nonprofit management, experiential education and community engagement. Most recently, she served as executive director of the Maas Center for Jewish Journeys at American Jewish University, where she led strategic initiatives focused on Jewish learning, relationship-building and meaningful communal experiences. She was a resident of Moishe House Washington DC–Columbia Heights as well as an alumna of Moishe House Without Walls and Retreatology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa back to Mem Global as Embark’s new Executive Director,” Mem Global CEO and Founder David Cygielman said. “Alyssa is not only an exceptional alum of many Mem Global programs, but she brings over a decade of experience in the Jewish nonprofit landscape. Throughout her career, Alyssa has worked to create welcoming and vibrant Jewish spaces where rich learning and authentic connections can thrive. Her strategic insights, innovative approach and extensive experience with the young adult demographic makes her perfectly positioned to bring Embark to the next level.”