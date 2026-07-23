A Bisl Torah — Senseless versus Sensible

The Talmudic sages determine the Holy Temples and Jerusalem were destroyed due to sinat chinam, senseless or baseless hatred. If there is a category of senseless hatred, does that mean there is a category of sensible hatred? What might sensible hatred look like?

Rabbi Tzadok HaKohen of Lublin teaches that jealousy is the root cause of senseless hatred. It is difficult to define sensible hatred. Perhaps when we see our people attacked, our children wronged, or a moral injustice, sensible hatred feels like the path to pursue. The only issue is that the lines between senseless and sensible hatred are very blurry. We must relearn the art of speaking out versus shaming another, defending versus defaming, protecting versus attacking.

Instead of engaging in any form of hatred, senseless or sensible, the first step may be inquiring: in which ways will my words or actions heal, strengthen, or offer a road towards peace? Am I creating pathways to bring others together or leading others towards that which our ancestors faced— pools of anger, reservoirs of jealousy and deep sources of enmity?

The 9th of Av is an annual reminder to look inward and ask if any hatred has taken root within our hearts. And then we spend each day forward, planting seeds of righteousness, compassion, and generosity. This kind of planting is hard work, filled with toil and exertion. Yet, it is perhaps the holiest work a human can do. I plan on restarting. Join me.

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.