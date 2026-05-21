Print Issue: Smart Fighting | May 22, 2026
Laura Stein Elected Chair of Israel Bonds’ National Campaign Advisory Council
Since its founding in 1951, Israel Bonds has focused on one mission: to generate financial support for the building and development of Israel’s economy.
The Boyle Heights Lessons Behind Villaraigosa’s Run for Governor
Villaraigosa is running for governor by arguing that California needs the lessons he says he learned there: dignity for working families, better schools, public safety, second chances, coalition building and transparent government that works.
Gatekeeping Our Future: How Sky-High Cost of Jewish Education Mirrors LA’s Housing Affordability Trap
Treating education costs and housing as parallel crises reveals a unified threat to demographic and cultural vitality.
It’s Getting Hot– Moroccan Chicken Skewers
With Memorial Day here and the official start of the summer grilling season, we offer you a recipe for delicious for Moroccan-spiced chicken skewers.
Fire Up the Grill for Memorial Day Weekend
There’s nothing like gathering outdoors, firing up the grill and trying some new, delicious dishes. While traditional cookout fare always has its place, there are plenty of ways to mix things up.
A Trio of Dairy Desserts from Pati Jinich for Shavuot
Given the prominence of dairy in Mexican cuisines, Jinich loves embracing dairy for Shavuot, which is one of her favorite parts of the holiday.
Table for Five: Shavuot
The Tenth Commandment
Duck Arithmetic : Contradiction, Certainty, and the Jewish State
The strangest thing is the instability of standards — the peculiar way arithmetic shifts, the speed with which contradictions become irrelevant, the confidence with which certainty arrives before inquiry.
Fighting Smart
A new book by Melanie Phillips challenges the conventional wisdom and offers innovative ideas and practical tools to fight the global surge of antisemitism.
Rosner’s Domain | Analysis as Substitute for Panic
Was there a plan for bringing about a revolution, or more a hope than a plan?
We’ve Seen This Movie Before. Don’t Sit Through It Twice.
We are being manipulated, by the same people, with the same playbook.
A Ray of Zionist Hope on a College Campus
In a world where encampments, boycotts and student government protests of released hostages make headlines, we must focus on students who want to learn, engage and become bridge builders.
Transformation — The Art of Spiritual Leadership
To be spiritual is to be connected. To be connected is to experience the ways of being, like dancing and loving, as they are shared with others.
The Ultimate Act of Antisemitism
There are currently two pieces of legislation (in addition to joint resolutions) that are aimed toward stripping Israel of American military arms. Every military action Israel takes is under interpretation for legality. That is despite them battling a multi-front attack.
Israel’s Noam Bettan Finishes Second at Eurovision 2026
Bettan performed “Michelle,” a Hebrew, French and English pop song, and finished with 343 total points: 220 from the public vote and 123 from national juries.
Shavuot, the Source of American Gratitude
Abraham Lincoln established the yearly American practice of finding – amidst our personal and national battles – sources of brightness within them, and being thankful for them.
Barri Worth Girvan: Leading Jewishly in LA
Barri Worth Girvan has always been the Jewish voice in the room—not when it was convenient or politically opportune.
Can Harvard Confront the Campus Climate It Helped Create?
The administration has acknowledged rising tensions and concerns about antisemitism, yet it has largely avoided addressing how parts of the university’s own intellectual and institutional culture may have contributed to those conditions.
The Dog-Rape Libel Perpetuates Antisemitic Rape Culture – and Palestinian Rape Mania
In their century-long struggle against Zionism, the Palestinian national movement has embraced and updated this revolting mix of often sexually-charged blood libels and barbaric sex crimes. October 7, and these latest lies, are the culmination of this growing sexual obsession and glorification of gendered violence against the Jews.
Between Munich and Vietnam
The fear of acting on uncertain threats can itself become distorting when it evolves into a demand for near-perfect certainty before any meaningful response is considered. History rarely grants that luxury.