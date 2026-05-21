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Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Smart Fighting | May 22, 2026

A new book by Melanie Phillips challenges the conventional wisdom and offers innovative ideas and practical tools to fight the global surge of antisemitism.
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Jewish Journal Staff

May 21, 2026

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