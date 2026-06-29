fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

250 Reasons to Thank America

America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a great Jewish value, so we’ve created a very special birthday present: an e-book with 250 reasons to be grateful for America.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Gil Troy and David Suissa

Gil Troy and David Suissa

June 29, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Hot Dog’s Jewish History

June 28, 2026

This July Fourth, when you grab a sausage and pop it into its bun, take a moment to remember these great Jewish heroes. Their enterprising spirit and culinary

America is Different

June 26, 2026

It is time for American Jews to take control of their destiny. Just like they have in the past.

Doubling Down on Who We Are

June 25, 2026

There is something in this people, covenanted to justice, to memory, to one another, that is impossible to extinguish.

We Are Upset Because We Can Read

June 25, 2026

Americans – and Israelis in particular – are not reacting to spin, or to partisan framing, or to media distortions. They are reacting to the text of the agreement itself, and to what has followed it.

Print Issue: A Time-Out for Gratitude | June 26, 2026

June 25, 2026

America’s 250th birthday arrives at a time when things have been especially lousy for Jews. But gratitude is a great Jewish value, so we’ve created a very special birthday present: an e-book with 250 reasons to be grateful for America.

Bye-Bye Bluebird: A Greek Summer with an Israeli Twist

June 25, 2026

Wandering through narrow streets filled with cafés, restaurants and small boutique shops, it was easy to understand why so many Israeli visitors fall in love with Greece and keep coming back or simply stay permanently.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.