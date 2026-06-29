AJU Maas Center Names Senior Rabbi, JFSLA Volunteer Appreciation Awards, New Chaplain

Rabbi John Carrier has joined American Jewish University’s Maas Center for Jewish Journeys as a senior rabbi and director of Jewish education. Carrier’s hiring became effective June 22.

In this role, Carrier – an educator and digital content creator, former Los Angeles congregational leader and longtime instructor at AJU – will help oversee an organization that supports people’s explorations of Jewish life through its flagship “Intro to Judaism” 18-week course.

He will work closely with Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president of Jewish engagement and director of the Maas Center for Jewish Journeys, to expand opportunities for people seeking meaningful Jewish experiences and pathways into Jewish life.

“As our new Senior Rabbi and Director of Jewish Education for the Maas Center for Jewish Journeys, John brings warmth, humor, wisdom and a genuine commitment to our students,” Rabizadeh said. “He takes the time to build relationships, offer thoughtful guidance and help people find their place within Jewish life and community. In many ways, it already feels as though John has long been part of our leadership team. I am excited for this next chapter and confident that, with his partnership, we will continue to deepen our impact and reach even more people on their Jewish journeys.”

Carrier’s previous experience includes serving on the clergy teams at Burbank Temple Emanu El and Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. He is a fellow of Rabbis Without Borders, a graduate of the Institute for Jewish Spirituality’s Clergy Leadership Program and the author of “The Promised Life: Overcome Your Crisis and Find Your Purpose with Seven Gifts from a Time-Tested Tradition.” Additionally, he is the host of the “Jewcurious Show” podcast and producer of more than 300 Jewish educational videos for YouTube.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” Carrier said of his appointment at AJU’s Maas Center. “My whole rabbinic career has been arcing toward this role, and I’m excited by the visions Rabbi Tarlan and AJU President Jay Sanderson have. There’s an opportunity here to reach people who are looking for meaning, connection and a Jewish home, whether they’ve been Jewish their entire lives or are just beginning to explore Judaism, and to be selected for this opportunity feels like a validation of all the work I’ve done up to this point.”

Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Awards breakfast on June 11. Volunteers, staff and board members came from JFSLA locations across Los Angeles to honor this year’s awardees.

After eight years of both professional and educational development, local community leader Jonah Sanderson was recently board certified as a Jewish chaplain through Neshama: Association of Jewish Chaplains, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Sanderson, who has been a Jewish social change agent for the last decade, currently works at a large hospice corporation where he handles 1,000 cases annually. He holds his master’s in Jewish Studies from the Academy for Jewish Religion, California and his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Penn Foster, an online career college.

Sanderson recently launched a new initiative around death and dying called “Death Over Thai Food.” Beginning this past January, Sanderson, through his hospice company, has been bringing together 20 people who have experienced a recent loss to come together over shared Thai cuisine and deep conversation.

“This past month, our second cohort met,” Sanderson said, “and what started out as strangers at a table is now a group of chosen family breaking the stigma around death.”