Goldrich Center Preview Day, L.A. Native Feted at Israel’s Teachers’ Day, EarlyJ Names L.A. Director

Civic and community leaders—including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, L.A. City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, philanthropists and international dignitaries — gathered June 14 for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the start of a countdown, as the long-awaited, final, inspiring touches are put onThe Goldrich Cultural Center. The brand-new facility will officially open its doors to the public this mid-August.

Designed as a vibrant hub for performing arts, historical exploration, educational programs and community workshops, the center — an expansion on the property surrounding Holocaust Museum LA at Pan Pacific Park — represents a new beacon of hope, inclusion and courage for the greater Los Angeles area, museum leadership said.

“We view The Goldrich Cultural Center as a living promise of what happens when a community comes together with a shared vision of hope,” Goldrich CEO Beth Kean said. “We are taking just a little extra time to ensure our theater, workshop spaces and galleries are fully ready to inspire everyone who walks through our doors this August.”

Last month, Israel marked the 2026 Yom Ha’Moreh (Teachers’ Day). Among the teachers at Israel Sci-Tech Schools (ISTS) who received a special award this year was Maya Abergel, an American educator at ISTS Kreizman High School in Givatayim. She made aliyah from Los Angeles in 2013 and teaches science, biology, nutrition and English.

“Being a teacher can be difficult,” Abergel said. “The students have the typical Israeli chutzpah, but I love it because we are able to build much closer relationships with students than teachers in America. Growing up, I called my teachers by their last names and never felt comfortable asking for help. Here, many of my former students still come up to me to talk throughout the day.”

ISTS is Israel’s largest independent school network, educating approximately 100,000 students across 264 middle and high schools.

EarlyJ has welcomed Alisha Sela as its new Los Angeles director.

According to EarlyJ leadership, “This exciting step will allow us to deepen our impact in Los Angeles and sustain the high-quality support and relationships that have defined our work over the past year.”

Established in the Bay Area, EarlyJ is focused on transforming the reach and quality of Jewish early childhood education across the Bay Area and Los Angeles, with the goal of increasing the number of Jewish families with preschool-age children participating in Jewish early childhood education. And since expanding into Los Angeles in 2025, the organization has built strong momentum here.

Sela, meanwhile, brings more than two decades of expertise in early childhood education to the heart of the Los Angeles community, which will help guide and amplify EarlyJ’s work on the ground. Most recently, she served as the director of the early childhood education center at Kadima Day School, where she led with strategic vision and a thoughtful blend of practical classroom experience.

A lifelong learner, Sela is currently a doctoral candidate in early childhood education leadership at American Jewish University’s Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership.