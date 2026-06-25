The Red Cow Promise – A poem for Parsha Chukat-Balak

Chukat-Balak — Statute-Empty (Numbers 19:1-25:9)

I’m a rule follower.

So when the Book says

find an unblemished red cow

that’s all I want to do.

I’d stop short of the statute

that says I have to slaughter it

so I guess my promises are

somewhat empty.

When Balak came to

try to curse us all, only blessings

fell from his mouth. And now

every morning I

sing Who is like You.

Actually, it’s usually only

on Sundays, so again I salute

the emptiness of my words.

Miriam, who was healed

just three portions ago, dies.

We remember, you can be healed

and die anyway.

I can’t imagine hitting a rock

in the age of running water.

My faucet is touchless so

I wave my hand over it like

Moses’ staff, never in anger,

and the river comes. I apply

ice and psyllium husk as is

the custom of my day.

I may have already reached

my promised land.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net