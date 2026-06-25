The Red Cow Promise – A poem for Parsha Chukat-Balak

Chukat-Balak — Statute-Empty (Numbers 19:1-25:9)
I’m a rule follower.
So when the Book says
find an unblemished red cow
that’s all I want to do.
I’d stop short of the statute
that says I have to slaughter it
so I guess my promises are
somewhat empty.
When Balak came to
try to curse us all, only blessings
fell from his mouth. And now
every morning I
sing Who is like You.
Actually, it’s usually only
on Sundays, so again I salute
the emptiness of my words.
Miriam, who was healed
just three portions ago, dies.
We remember, you can be healed
and die anyway.
I can’t imagine hitting a rock
in the age of running water.
My faucet is touchless so
I wave my hand over it like
Moses’ staff, never in anger,
and the river comes. I apply
ice and psyllium husk as is
the custom of my day.
I may have already reached
my promised land.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net