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Jewish Journal

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The Red Cow Promise – A poem for Parsha Chukat-Balak

I’m a rule follower. So when the Book says find an unblemished red cow that’s all I want to do.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

June 25, 2026

Chukat-Balak — Statute-Empty (Numbers 19:1-25:9)

I’m a rule follower.
So when the Book says

find an unblemished red cow
that’s all I want to do.

I’d stop short of the statute
that says I have to slaughter it

so I guess my promises are
somewhat empty.

When Balak came to
try to curse us all, only blessings

fell from his mouth. And now
every morning I

sing Who is like You.
Actually, it’s usually only

on Sundays, so again I salute
the emptiness of my words.

Miriam, who was healed
just three portions ago, dies.

We remember, you can be healed
and die anyway.

I can’t imagine hitting a rock
in the age of running water.

My faucet is touchless so
I wave my hand over it like

Moses’ staff, never in anger,
and the river comes. I apply

ice and psyllium husk as is
the custom of my day.

I may have already reached
my promised land.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

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