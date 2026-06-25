A Moment in Time: Life’s A-MAZE-ing Journey

Dear all,

Our son Eli has been really into mazes lately —solving the ones I draw and creating his own for me.

One maze in particular seemed impossible. No exit, no solution.

But Eli reminded me: “there is always a way out.”

Life can feel the same. We hit dead ends, double back, circle in frustration. It’s easy to lose heart.

And yet, our story reminds us otherwise. After forty years of wandering, of wrong turns and uncertainty, the Israelites still found their way to the Promised Land.

(It would have been really nice had they used a good GPS. But I suppose the story wouldn’t be nearly as interesting).

There is always a path forward—though it may twist, and though it may challenge us.

And in that moment in time when we find it, we do so with sharper minds, deeper wisdom, and renewed courage.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro