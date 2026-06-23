From BRAVE-ish to SXSW: My Jet Set TV Interview on Austin, Four Seasons Luxury, and Storytelling

Watch My Latest Jet Set TV Segment on Austin, Luxury Travel, and Storytelling
Some television interviews are special because of where they take place. Others are special because of the people involved. This one is both. I am thrilled to share my latest appearance on The Jet Set, where I joined Nikki Noya to talk about my first-ever SXSW experience in Austin, signing my memoir BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, and my unforgettable stay at Four Seasons Austin.
What makes this interview particularly meaningful is my history with Nikki. We first met years ago when I was working on my 50 Before 50 project, challenging myself to take on adventures around the world before a milestone birthday. Later, Nikki interviewed me again when BRAVE-ish was newly released and I was holding my book in my hands for the very first time. That interview was so significant to me that it is actually included in my memoir.
Now, more than two years after publication, we reunited to talk about a new chapter in the book’s journey: signing BRAVE-ish at SXSW.
A Dream Experience at SXSW
My first visit to SXSW exceeded every expectation.
As an author, I had the honor of signing BRAVE-ish at The Female Quotient BookShelf, meeting readers, connecting with fellow authors, and participating in conversations centered on storytelling, leadership, and community.
One of my favorite aspects of the experience was seeing firsthand how books bring people together. Throughout the event, I met readers, entrepreneurs, journalists, athletes, and creators who reminded me that stories have the power to connect us across industries, generations, and experiences.
I remain deeply grateful to Shelley Zalis and the entire Female Quotient team for creating such a welcoming and inspiring space.
Four Seasons Austin: My SXSW Oasis
While SXSW buzzed with activity throughout the city, Four Seasons Austin became my sanctuary.
Located along Lady Bird Lake beside the Austin Rowing Club, the hotel offered the perfect balance of energy and tranquility. Between book signings and events, I could recharge by the water, enjoy exceptional dining at Ciclo, relax at the spa, and take in beautiful views of Austin from my room.
One of the highlights of my stay was the Honey Rose Ritual, a luxurious spa treatment featuring grapefruit and rose oils, a honey foot scrub, and a restorative massage that felt like the perfect reset between busy SXSW days.
Dining at Ciclo was equally memorable, from sweet corn empanadas and heirloom tomato and burrata to a dramatic flaming Tomahawk presentation and a signature dessert served over swirling dry ice.
The hotel team also surprised me with one of the most thoughtful welcome amenities I have ever received: custom cookies featuring both the BRAVE-ish book cover and the SXSW logo.
Those details transformed a wonderful stay into an unforgettable one.
Why This Interview Matters
One of the themes Nikki and I discuss in the segment is something I think about often: the life of a book after publication. BRAVE-ish was released in September 2023. More than two and a half years later, it continues to create opportunities, spark conversations, and connect me with readers around the world. Standing at SXSW signing books reminded me that sharing your story can lead to places you never imagined. That is something worth celebrating.
Watch the Segment
In this Jet Set TV interview, Nikki and I discuss:
• My first SXSW experience • Signing BRAVE-ish at The Female Quotient BookShelf • Why the memoir continues to resonate with readers • Luxury travel at Four Seasons Austin • The Honey Rose spa experience • Dining at Ciclo • The power of community, storytelling, and saying yes to new opportunities
I am so grateful to Nikki Noya and The Jet Set team for inviting me back. I hope you’ll watch the segment and join me in celebrating this exciting chapter of the BRAVE-ish journey. Because sometimes the best adventures begin long after you think the story is finished.
The occasion was Project Legacy’s annual Jewish American Heritage Month luncheon, an event that civic engagement leader Ezra Friedlander has, over the years, turned into one of May’s most substantive gatherings in Washington
From someone who once needed help finding a job, food and support, Lawrence became the person providing it — offering connections, employment assistance, food gift cards and a 24/7 support line for those in need.
This week we share our column with one of our favorite Instagram bloggers, New Yorker Jeff Mosczyc (pronounced Mah-zik). As the son of a German immigrant father and a first-generation Hungarian mother, his mouthwatering, meat-centric recipes reflect his Ashkenazi background.
From BRAVE-ish to SXSW: My Jet Set TV Interview on Austin, Four Seasons Luxury, and Storytelling
Lisa Ellen Niver
Watch My Latest Jet Set TV Segment on Austin, Luxury Travel, and Storytelling
Some television interviews are special because of where they take place. Others are special because of the people involved. This one is both. I am thrilled to share my latest appearance on The Jet Set, where I joined Nikki Noya to talk about my first-ever SXSW experience in Austin, signing my memoir BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, and my unforgettable stay at Four Seasons Austin.
What makes this interview particularly meaningful is my history with Nikki. We first met years ago when I was working on my 50 Before 50 project, challenging myself to take on adventures around the world before a milestone birthday. Later, Nikki interviewed me again when BRAVE-ish was newly released and I was holding my book in my hands for the very first time. That interview was so significant to me that it is actually included in my memoir.
Now, more than two years after publication, we reunited to talk about a new chapter in the book’s journey: signing BRAVE-ish at SXSW.
A Dream Experience at SXSW
My first visit to SXSW exceeded every expectation.
As an author, I had the honor of signing BRAVE-ish at The Female Quotient BookShelf, meeting readers, connecting with fellow authors, and participating in conversations centered on storytelling, leadership, and community.
One of my favorite aspects of the experience was seeing firsthand how books bring people together. Throughout the event, I met readers, entrepreneurs, journalists, athletes, and creators who reminded me that stories have the power to connect us across industries, generations, and experiences.
I remain deeply grateful to Shelley Zalis and the entire Female Quotient team for creating such a welcoming and inspiring space.
Four Seasons Austin: My SXSW Oasis
While SXSW buzzed with activity throughout the city, Four Seasons Austin became my sanctuary.
Located along Lady Bird Lake beside the Austin Rowing Club, the hotel offered the perfect balance of energy and tranquility. Between book signings and events, I could recharge by the water, enjoy exceptional dining at Ciclo, relax at the spa, and take in beautiful views of Austin from my room.
One of the highlights of my stay was the Honey Rose Ritual, a luxurious spa treatment featuring grapefruit and rose oils, a honey foot scrub, and a restorative massage that felt like the perfect reset between busy SXSW days.
Dining at Ciclo was equally memorable, from sweet corn empanadas and heirloom tomato and burrata to a dramatic flaming Tomahawk presentation and a signature dessert served over swirling dry ice.
The hotel team also surprised me with one of the most thoughtful welcome amenities I have ever received: custom cookies featuring both the BRAVE-ish book cover and the SXSW logo.
Those details transformed a wonderful stay into an unforgettable one.
Why This Interview Matters
One of the themes Nikki and I discuss in the segment is something I think about often: the life of a book after publication. BRAVE-ish was released in September 2023. More than two and a half years later, it continues to create opportunities, spark conversations, and connect me with readers around the world. Standing at SXSW signing books reminded me that sharing your story can lead to places you never imagined. That is something worth celebrating.
Watch the Segment
In this Jet Set TV interview, Nikki and I discuss:
• My first SXSW experience • Signing BRAVE-ish at The Female Quotient BookShelf • Why the memoir continues to resonate with readers • Luxury travel at Four Seasons Austin • The Honey Rose spa experience • Dining at Ciclo • The power of community, storytelling, and saying yes to new opportunities
I am so grateful to Nikki Noya and The Jet Set team for inviting me back. I hope you’ll watch the segment and join me in celebrating this exciting chapter of the BRAVE-ish journey. Because sometimes the best adventures begin long after you think the story is finished.
Read more: “Saying Yes at SXSW: Signing BRAVE-ish and Finding Gratitude in Austin”
See all my social media and articles from SXSW here.
WATCH all my videos from SXSW and Four Seasons Austin here:
See it on The Jet Set TV Facebook page and their Instagram!
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
From BRAVE-ish to SXSW: My Jet Set TV Interview on Austin, Four Seasons Luxury, and Storytelling
There Would Be No America Without Jerusalem
Vance Wants the Jews to Keep Quiet
Trump’s Tehran Ball and Chain
250 Years Later, a Time-Out for Gratitude
Our Worst Critic
Different Lessons on Unity: The New York Knicks and Israel
If Israel had made it to the World Cup this year and won just one game, this country would look like New York City right now.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbis Camras, Vogel Take One Step Back
First of three parts
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Bookstein’s Love Affair with Poland
Third of three parts
Goldrich Center Preview Day, L.A. Native Feted at Israel’s Teachers’ Day, EarlyJ Names L.A. Director
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
A Bisl Torah — What Do They Need?
Simply, but sensitively asking, “What is it that you need,” may be one of the greatest acts of love we can perform.
A Moment in Time: “I Am Here”
Korach and the Mutineers – A poem for Parsha Korach
My family is a mutiny of bald people.
Print Issue: What Will Bibi Do Now? | June 12, 2026
With the U.S. and Iran signing a cease-fire deal that limits Israel’s options, the Israeli prime minister is facing a most difficult moment during an election year.
Iran Deal Puts Israelis in Cognitive Dissonance with ‘Best Friend’ Trump
How does one get angry at the only U.S. president who lived up to the promise of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem?
Ancient Crave-worthy Wisdom in Greek and Biblical Literature
Phil Rosenthal’s Latest Children’s Book Encourages Kids to ‘Just Try It!’
Published by Simon & Schuster, the book, which was published in March, encourages young readers to embrace new experiences, even when they seem a little scary at first.
Marking BCI’s 85th Anniversary, Jewish Leaders Reflect on a Program That Shaped Their Lives
Through communal living, arts, music, discussion, outdoor experiences and Jewish learning, the program has long sought to help young adults explore both Judaism and themselves.
Mandana Dayani at JFSLA: ‘The Spirit of Humanity Is the Choice to Show Up When It’s Hard’
Dayani’s activism has taken many forms over the years, but at its core is a focus on civic engagement and Jewish identity.
From Beverly Hills to Capitol Hill: Three American Jews Honored
The occasion was Project Legacy’s annual Jewish American Heritage Month luncheon, an event that civic engagement leader Ezra Friedlander has, over the years, turned into one of May’s most substantive gatherings in Washington
Alone No More: How Aliyah Became a Lifeline for LiAmi Lawrence
From someone who once needed help finding a job, food and support, Lawrence became the person providing it — offering connections, employment assistance, food gift cards and a 24/7 support line for those in need.
True Legends and a Smoked Brisket
This week we share our column with one of our favorite Instagram bloggers, New Yorker Jeff Mosczyc (pronounced Mah-zik). As the son of a German immigrant father and a first-generation Hungarian mother, his mouthwatering, meat-centric recipes reflect his Ashkenazi background.
Father’s Day Food
This year’s Father’s Day round-up features recipes from different ends of the Jewish spectrum: dill pickle kraut and a Moroccan tomato dip.
Table for Five: Korach
Challenging Moses
Trump’s Surrender to Iran is Evident in First Sentence of Ceasefire Deal
Trump may have the bluster, but the mullahs know they hold the cards.
What Will Bibi Do?
With the U.S. and Iran signing a ceasefire deal that limits Israel’s options, the Israeli prime minister is facing a most difficult moment during an election year.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.