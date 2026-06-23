From BRAVE-ish to SXSW: My Jet Set TV Interview on Austin, Four Seasons Luxury, and Storytelling

Watch My Latest Jet Set TV Segment on Austin, Luxury Travel, and Storytelling

Some television interviews are special because of where they take place. Others are special because of the people involved. This one is both. I am thrilled to share my latest appearance on The Jet Set, where I joined Nikki Noya to talk about my first-ever SXSW experience in Austin, signing my memoir BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, and my unforgettable stay at Four Seasons Austin.

What makes this interview particularly meaningful is my history with Nikki. We first met years ago when I was working on my 50 Before 50 project, challenging myself to take on adventures around the world before a milestone birthday. Later, Nikki interviewed me again when BRAVE-ish was newly released and I was holding my book in my hands for the very first time. That interview was so significant to me that it is actually included in my memoir.

Now, more than two years after publication, we reunited to talk about a new chapter in the book’s journey: signing BRAVE-ish at SXSW.

A Dream Experience at SXSW

My first visit to SXSW exceeded every expectation.

As an author, I had the honor of signing BRAVE-ish at The Female Quotient BookShelf, meeting readers, connecting with fellow authors, and participating in conversations centered on storytelling, leadership, and community.

One of my favorite aspects of the experience was seeing firsthand how books bring people together. Throughout the event, I met readers, entrepreneurs, journalists, athletes, and creators who reminded me that stories have the power to connect us across industries, generations, and experiences.

I remain deeply grateful to Shelley Zalis and the entire Female Quotient team for creating such a welcoming and inspiring space.

Four Seasons Austin: My SXSW Oasis

While SXSW buzzed with activity throughout the city, Four Seasons Austin became my sanctuary.

Located along Lady Bird Lake beside the Austin Rowing Club, the hotel offered the perfect balance of energy and tranquility. Between book signings and events, I could recharge by the water, enjoy exceptional dining at Ciclo, relax at the spa, and take in beautiful views of Austin from my room.

One of the highlights of my stay was the Honey Rose Ritual, a luxurious spa treatment featuring grapefruit and rose oils, a honey foot scrub, and a restorative massage that felt like the perfect reset between busy SXSW days.

Dining at Ciclo was equally memorable, from sweet corn empanadas and heirloom tomato and burrata to a dramatic flaming Tomahawk presentation and a signature dessert served over swirling dry ice.

The hotel team also surprised me with one of the most thoughtful welcome amenities I have ever received: custom cookies featuring both the BRAVE-ish book cover and the SXSW logo.

Those details transformed a wonderful stay into an unforgettable one.

Why This Interview Matters

One of the themes Nikki and I discuss in the segment is something I think about often: the life of a book after publication. BRAVE-ish was released in September 2023. More than two and a half years later, it continues to create opportunities, spark conversations, and connect me with readers around the world. Standing at SXSW signing books reminded me that sharing your story can lead to places you never imagined. That is something worth celebrating.

Watch the Segment

In this Jet Set TV interview, Nikki and I discuss:

• My first SXSW experience • Signing BRAVE-ish at The Female Quotient BookShelf • Why the memoir continues to resonate with readers • Luxury travel at Four Seasons Austin • The Honey Rose spa experience • Dining at Ciclo • The power of community, storytelling, and saying yes to new opportunities

I am so grateful to Nikki Noya and The Jet Set team for inviting me back. I hope you’ll watch the segment and join me in celebrating this exciting chapter of the BRAVE-ish journey. Because sometimes the best adventures begin long after you think the story is finished.

Read more: “Saying Yes at SXSW: Signing BRAVE-ish and Finding Gratitude in Austin”

See all my social media and articles from SXSW here.

WATCH all my videos from SXSW and Four Seasons Austin here:

See it on The Jet Set TV Facebook page and their Instagram!