Red, White and Blue Dairy Treats for Your Fourth of July Celebration

The Fourth of July celebrates independence, while offering a great reason to gather with family and friends. These delicious red, white and blue dairy desserts make it worth going parve for your Independence Day barbecue or picnic. Or else, simply eat dessert first!

Pam Stein’s no‑churn red, rum and blue ice cream has a silky base; think luxury ice cream from a boutique scoop shop.

“The red, white and blue mix‑ins not only add color, they bring a pop of crunch – like little edible fireworks,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “Rum extract is the not‑so‑secret ingredient that ties everything together, giving a mellow flavor that reads ‘adult treat’ without venturing into full boozy‑dessert territory.”

It’s also the perfect festive tribute to the stars and stripes!

“You want something celebratory without being fussy; something that gives you more time with family, friends and fireworks rather than being in the kitchen baking an elaborate dessert,” she said. “Homemade ice cream that’s easy to make, looks patriotic and cools you down on a hot July night – that’s reason to declare independence from store‑bought ice cream.”

No Churn Red, Rum & Blue Ice Cream

Yield: Serves 4-6

1 can (14 oz) Sweetened condensed milk

1/2 tsp rum extract

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream, cold

1 cup white chocolate chips

3 Tbsp red mini-M&Ms, divided

3 Tbsp blue mini-M&Ms, divided

In a medium bowl whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, rum extract and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer (fitted with the whip/whisk attachment) or in a large bowl with an electric handheld mixer, whip the heavy whipping cream to stiff peaks form. Add about 1/4 of the rum mixture to the whipped cream and continue whipping until fully combined.

Remove bowl from stand. Gently fold the whipped cream mixture into the remaining rum mixture to combine. Gently fold in the white chocolate chips and 2 tablespoons each of the red and blue M&Ms.

Pour the mixture into a metal loaf pan or insulated ice cream container and spread evenly. Sprinkle top with the remaining M&Ms.

Cover the ice cream and transfer to the freezer. Freeze the mixture until firm, at least 6 hours.

Store frozen for up to 4 days.

Judy Elbaum’s patriotic cheesecake is also rich, creamy and velvety smooth. It’s one of her favorites.

“Although all that is needed to garnish the cheesecake is a sprinkling of confectioner’s sugar, there are endless topping possibilities,” Elbaum, founder of Leave it to Bubbe, told The Journal. “In honor of Independence Day, I garnished the cake with a red, white and blue marbleized candy melt glaze.”

Happy Fourth of July!

Patriotic Cheesecake

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Graham cracker crumb crust:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 Tbsp sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

½ cup (one stick) butter, melted

Cheesecake:

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

½ tsp almond extract

¼ tsp salt

3 cups sour cream

Toppings:

Powdered sugar

Blueberries and raspberries

Glaze (recipe below)

Before you begin: Preheat the oven to 350°F and have ready an 8-inch by 3-inch springform pan, sides sprayed with Pam and bottom lined with parchment paper. Wrap the outside of the pan tightly with a double layer of heavy duty aluminum foil. Bring to a simmer several quarts of water in a teapot. Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature.

In a mixing bowl, combine all the graham cracker crumb crust ingredients.

Place into the spring form pan and press crumbs evenly along the bottom and halfway up the sides. Place in the refrigerator to cool while you are mixing the cheesecake batter.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat well. Add the vanilla, almond extracts, salt and sour cream and beat until well combined.

Pour the cheesecake batter onto the prepared crust. Place into a larger pan and pour in simmering water until it reaches one inch up the sides of the pan. Place in the oven and bake for 45 minutes. After 45 minutes, turn off the oven and leave the cake in the oven for one hour. Do not open the oven door.

After one hour, remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool to room temperature. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, unmold the cake and sprinkle confectioner’s sugar on top. If desired, you can surround the base of the cake with blueberries and raspberries. If desired, you can glaze and marbleize the top of the cake.

Marbleized White Chocolate and Red and Blue Candy Melt Glaze

3 ounces white chocolate

6 tsp Crisco, divided

3 ounces red candy melts

3 ounces blue candy melts

Place white chocolate and 4 teaspoons Crisco in a heatproof, microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute at 50% power. Remove and stir with a fork or whisk. Repeat the process until totally melted and smooth.

Place red candy melts and 2 teaspoons Crisco in a heat proof bowl and microwave at 50% power for one minute. Repeat until fully melted.

Repeat the microwave process with blue candy melts.

Pour ¼ to ½ cup of the melted white chocolate onto the top of the cake in a circle, leaving a one-inch border of cheesecake showing. Place the melted red and blue candy melts into squeeze bottles and drizzle overlapping loops of each onto the white chocolate glaze. Using the tip of a toothpick or wooden skewer, make a series of bisecting strokes over the loopy scribbles to marbleize the white chocolate and red and blue candy melts.

Allow the marbleized glaze to set before serving or refrigerating.